US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that work is underway to schedule a Quad leaders' summit later this year, likely on the sidelines of a major international gathering in the Indo-Pacific, not as a standalone meeting.

Quad Leaders' Summit in the Works

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday (local time) confirmed that the work is underway to schedule a Quad leaders' summit later this year, potentially on the sidelines of a major international gathering in the Indo-Pacific region.

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Speaking during the testimony before the Foreign Affairs Committee, Rubio said efforts are underway to bring together the leaders of the four Quad partners, the United States, India, Australia, and Japan, in a flexible format rather than a standalone summit.

Referring to the ongoing coordination among the four countries, Rubio said, "Australia's also part of the Quad that we have with Japan and India. I mean, they were at our meeting last week. We have a lot we're working on together with them and seek to expand it."

On the timing and format of the leaders' meeting, he added, "We are hoping to be able to do one this year, maybe on the sidelines of another global gathering in the region, but nonetheless a meeting. Not a standalone, but as part of, you know, where they're all going to be at the same time, it would be easier. We're working on getting that scheduled."

Quad a 'Key Priority' for US Foreign Policy

Earlier, the United States reaffirmed that the Quad remains a key priority in its foreign policy, with the State Department. Spokesperson Tommy Pigott underscored that the grouping is central to Washington's Indo-Pacific strategy.

Speaking to ANI on May 29, days after the conclusion of the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India, Pigott said the Quad continues to receive strong attention from the US leadership, noting that one of the first meetings held by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after assuming office was with Quad partners. "It's definitely a priority. I think as evidence of that, one of the first meetings the Secretary of State had, perhaps the first meeting, was actually with our Quad partners. The same day that he became Secretary of State," Pigott said.

He added that the Quad is increasingly evolving into a "results- and action-oriented group", highlighting a series of initiatives announced during the Secretary of State's recent visit to India, where he participated in the Quad meeting. Pigott stated that these initiatives include cooperation on building "ports of the future", securing supply chains, critical minerals collaboration, maritime domain awareness, and efforts to curb illegal industries. "So we're seeing cooperation on so many elements, and the results here are so important, just like our strategic partnership with India, a results-driven, ambitious agenda that's about unleashing the potential that all of our nations want to see," he said.

According to the Joint Statement issued after the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting on May 26 in New Delhi, the sides announced a series of new initiatives aimed at strengthening critical minerals supply chains, boosting energy security, and enhancing maritime domain awareness across the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)