The MEA summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov, conveying India's 'grave concerns' and condemnation of an attack on the vessel MV Golden Leo near Odesa, which resulted in the tragic death of four Indian nationals.

India Summons Russian Diplomat

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday summoned Russian Charge d'Affaires Vladimir Ladanov over the attack on commercial vessel MV Golden Leo, which resulted in the death of four Indian nationals, and conveyed India's "grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation" of the incident.

In a statement, the MEA said that the Russian diplomat was summoned to the ministry and was informed that attacks targeting commercial shipping undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce. "Today, the Russian Charge d'Affaires, Mr. Vladimir Ladanov, was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs. The Ministry conveyed India's grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation of the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo on 19 July 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of four Indian lives, emphasizing that such attacks undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce," the MEA in its statement.

The ministry said the Russian Charge d'Affaires was asked to convey India's concerns to Moscow, stressing that attacks on commercial shipping and the loss of innocent civilian lives are unacceptable. "The Russian Charge d'Affaires was requested to convey India's strong concerns to his authorities that the targeting of commercial shipping and the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives are unacceptable and must be avoided," the statement added.

Details of the Attack and Casualties

The MEA's statement came after four Indian nationals were killed in an attack on the MV Golden Leo while the vessel was departing the port of Odesa in Ukraine on Sunday evening. One other Indian crew member was reported to be critically injured.

According to the MEA, the vessel had 17 crew members on board at the time of the incident, including five Indian nationals. "On the evening of 19 July 2026, the vessel MV GOLDEN LEO was attacked while departing the port of Odesa. At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including 5 Indian nationals. As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition," the ministry had said in an earlier statement.

The MEA expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and said the Indian mission in Ukraine was closely monitoring the situation and providing all possible assistance to those affected. The ministry had also strongly condemned the attack, stating that targeting commercial shipping, endangering civilian crew members, or impeding freedom of navigation and commerce is deplorable and should be avoided.

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Missile Strike

The Ukrainian Navy had accused Russia of carrying out a missile attack on the civilian vessel, which was carrying grain cargo and flying the flag of Guinea-Bissau. According to the Ukrainian Navy, the vessel was struck by three Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles while moving out of the combat zone.

The Ukrainian Navy said the strike hit the starboard side of the ship's superstructure, causing a fire onboard. It stated that rescue operations were launched immediately by naval units and maritime search and rescue services.

The MEA has reiterated that the safety of civilian shipping and freedom of navigation must be protected in accordance with international norms. (ANI)

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