The Philippines is likely to 'consider very favourably' India's UNSC bid for 2028-29, said its envoy to India, Josel F Ignacio. He cited the convergence of views between New Delhi and Manila on key UN Security Council reforms.

Philippines Likely to Favourably Consider India's UNSC Bid

The Philippines is likely to "consider very favourably" India's candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028-2029 term, said Philippine Ambassador to India Josel F Ignacio on Tuesday, highlighting the convergence between New Delhi and Manila on key UN Security Council issues.

Speaking to ANI, when asked whether India can count on the Philippines' support for its UNSC bid, Ignacio said that decisions on such candidatures are generally finalised closer to voting but expressed optimism based on the two countries' shared positions on UN Security Council reforms. "Normally decisions on candidatures like this are made known or are intimated closer to the voting. But I think, if I may call it so, a source of optimism, if not confidence, is the fact that when it comes to UN Security Council issues, the Philippines and India have a meeting of the minds," Ignacio said.

He noted that India and the Philippines share similar positions on reforms of the UN Security Council, including issues relating to both permanent and non-permanent membership. "We both have the same advocacies and positions, or similar anyway, very similar positions when it comes to UN Security Council reform, membership whether permanent or non-permanent. And I think, on the basis of that, we can see that, or we can expect that the Philippines will consider very favourably India's candidature," the envoy added.

However, Ignacio added that a final decision would be taken closer to the voting process. "But again, just a caveat that decisions about these are firmed up closer to the date," he said.

India Launches Official Campaign for 2028-29 Term

India on July 13 officially launched its campaign for election as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for the 2028-29 term, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar outlining the country's priorities, peacekeeping record and commitment to multilateralism.

Launching India's candidature at the UN headquarters, Jaishankar said the move comes at a time when the world is facing growing conflict and instability, making the role of the United Nations and the Security Council more critical than ever. "It's a pleasure to join you today afternoon to launch India's candidature to serve as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the term 2028-29. We do so at a time when the world is facing a profound paradox... At the same time, we are witnessing levels of conflict, violence and instability that threaten even those who may be very far away," the EAM said.

He said member states would naturally assess both India's vision for addressing global challenges and its track record of contributing to international peace and security. "As a candidate, it is natural that member states would like to understand what India brings to the table. One part of that is our vision of the priorities that the world and the United Nations must address. The other is a track record which enables the international community to make its own judgment," he added. (ANI)