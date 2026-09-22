An Indian woman working in Seoul went viral after sharing her company's unique fitness incentive. Employees who consistently exercise for two months and submit proof to their managers can earn luxury gifts from brands like Gucci and Prada.

What if going to the gym could earn you more than just better health? An Indian woman working in Seoul has highlighted an unusual workplace fitness incentive in South Korea, where employees can reportedly receive high-end gifts from luxury brands such as Gucci and Prada for staying consistent with their workouts.

Maansi Arora shared the experience through an Instagram video, offering viewers a glimpse into a workplace culture that encourages employees to prioritise fitness alongside their professional responsibilities. According to Arora, employees at her company can qualify for the rewards by exercising consistently for at least two months. They are required to submit photographs or videos of their workouts to their managers as proof of their activity.

Explaining why the company offers such incentives, Arora said, "This is happening because they want you to take care of your health along with whatever busy schedule you have in life and whatever work you are doing."

She also admitted that discovering the initiative had given her a fresh push to exercise. "Since I found out about this, I feel like maybe this is the motivation I needed to work out, and finally I got it," she said.

The video quickly gained attention online, receiving more than 4.7 million views and over 270,000 likes. Thousands of users also joined the conversation, with several comparing workplace wellness initiatives in South Korea and India.

One commenter pointed out that some multinational companies in India also provide gym-related benefits, writing, "In India also, you get free gym mill in MNCs me if you're working at an on-site center location."

Another user took a humorous view of the difference in workplace attitudes, saying, "In India, if you tell your boss that you go to the gym every day, instead of motivating you, he'll say, 'Stop going to the gym, or else you'll get a heart attack!'"

Some users felt that expensive gifts were not even necessary. "It's fine even if you don't give a gift; a gym membership would be more than enough," one person commented.

Another viewer enthusiastically wrote, "Wow!!! This is so lit! At this rate, living in Korea, I would have owned all the luxury brands in the world by now."

The viral discussion has drawn attention to how employers can use incentives to encourage healthier habits while making fitness part of workplace culture.