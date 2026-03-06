In a Truth Social post, the U.S. President said that if Iran surrenders and a “great and acceptable” leader is chosen, the United States and its allies would help rebuild its economy.

As the war in the Middle East entered its 7th day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday that there would be no deal with Iran except for its “unconditional surrender”.

“There will be no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender! After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. IRAN WILL HAVE A GREAT FUTURE,” Trump said.

