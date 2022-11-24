Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women vendors from Pakistan's Hindu community struggle to make ends meet in Karachi; check details

    It is also said that Hindu women here have earned a sustained livelihood for their families for generations despite challenges and difficulties due to their minority status and the Covid pandemic.

    Women vendors from Pakistan's Hindu community struggle to make ends meet in Karachi; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 24, 2022, 5:40 PM IST

    Savita, a 30-year-old Hindu woman clad in her vibrant Banarasi saree is an important part of the undocumented micro economy of Pakistan's biggest cosmopolitan city of Karachi which attracts thousands of migrants and immigrants every year for this reason.

    It is reportedly said that Savita belongs to the third generation of her family and runs a makeshift shop on the footpath outside the Empress Market Building in the hustle and bustle of the Saddar area every day to sell dry fruits.

    Also read: China's daily COVID tally hits record high with 31,454 cases: Report

    It is also said that Hindu women here have earned a sustained livelihood for their families for generations despite challenges and difficulties due to their minority status and the Covid pandemic.

    Speaking to a news agency, Savita said, "My grandmother and Naani started working here after the war in 1965 and since then my mother, sister and now me have carried on as it allows us to earn a respectable livelihood."

    Women like Savita have kept Karachi thriving as this informal sector accounts for up to 40 per cent of the city's economy and 72 per cent of urban employment.

    It is also said that there are about 200 women like Savita who make their living selling dry fruits and nuts at the Empress Market. However, life for these women has been far from easy. Being from the minority Hindu community, they constantly battle harassment and taunts from Pashtun businessmen.

    Also read: Virginia shooting: Several killed in mass shooting at Walmart store, gunman dead

    Vijaytha, another 20-year-old Hindu women vendor said, "There are times when some shopkeepers, who mostly belong to the Pashtun community fight, with us claiming we disturb their businesses. There have been incidents when some have harassed our women as well."

    But Savita along with Mala, another seller, insist that generally the behaviour of the public and people towards them is good and they are not scared of working from morning to evening outside the Empress Market. When asked whether her daughter will also follow in her footsteps, Savita replied, "She is just 15 now we will see what to do."

    On further prodding, Savita said she stopped sending her daughter to school in their neighbourhood after some boys started to tease and harass her.

    Also read: Kabali 'road show' continues; lifts KSRTC bus with his tusks

    Meanwhile, threats of abductions, forced conversions and illegal marriages are no different in Savita's story. Besides limited work opportunities and lack of acceptance, minorities also face a larger threat in the face of inconsiderate behaviour of the institutions meant to protect them.

    Before the novel coronavirus pandemic, it is reportedly said that around 500 Hindu women used to work around the Empress Market. "Some of them have now either gone to India or shifted to some other city with relatives," Mala said.

    These women grind away under an umbrella, overlooking dust, debris and mounds of filth and squalor. Before the pandemic struck, a mass eviction drive in 2019 upended the lives of these innocent women. The anti-encroachment drive initiated three years ago and funded by the World Bank was meant to provide the Empress Market with a facelift.

    The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2022, 5:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China daily COVID tally hits record high with 31454 cases highest since pandemic began report gcw

    China’s daily COVID tally hits record high with 31,454 cases: Report

    Foxconn admits 'technical error' after workers go on rampage largest iPhone factory in China turns warzone

    Largest iPhone factory in China turns warzone; Foxconn admits 'technical error' after workers go on rampage

    Asianet News 'Dialogues' with UNODC Programming Director Billy Batware

    Asianet News 'Dialogues': 'Influencers and celebrities can help turn the curve in war against drugs'

    Virginia Walmart shooting Multiple people fatally shot several injured in in Chesapeake gcw

    Virginia shooting: Several killed in mass shooting at Walmart store, gunman dead

    Imran Khan 'sold' gold medal received from India during cricketing years, claims Pak Defence Minister snt

    Imran Khan 'sold' gold medal received from India during cricketing years, claims Pak Defence Minister

    Recent Stories

    football Switzerland Embolo trolled for no celebration after goal against country of birth Cameroon in Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Switzerland's Embolo trolled for no celebration after goal against country of birth Cameroon in World Cup 2022

    IFFI 2022: Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets CM Pramod Sawant; discusses cinema and art RBA

    IFFI 2022: Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets CM Pramod Sawant; discusses cinema and art

    India to grow at moderately brisk rate inflation to ease Finance Ministry report gcw

    India to grow at 'moderately brisk rate', inflation to ease: Finance Ministry report

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's song 'Tu Hi Baada Jaan' will make you sweat in winter-WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's song 'Tu Hi Baada Jaan' will make you sweat in winter-WATCH

    Elon Musk hires George Hotz who hacked iPhones as a teen as an intern gcw

    Elon Musk hires George Hotz, who hacked iPhones as a teen, as an intern

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland/1st ODI: Certain things are pre-destined - Shikhar Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Auckland ODI: 'Certain things are pre-destined' - Dhawan on irregular captaincy stint

    Video Icon
    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Video Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video: Inside the mind of a Black Hawk helicopter pilot

    Video Icon
    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about key suspect Shariq

    Mangaluru blast: More clues emerge about 'bomber' Shariq

    Video Icon
    USS Gerald R Ford: World's largest warship is in European waters

    World's largest warship is in European waters

    Video Icon