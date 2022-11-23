Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virginia shooting: Several killed in mass shooting at Walmart store, gunman dead

    At least 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart department store in Chesapeake, Virginia. "Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased," the City of Chesapeake said on Twitter.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

    Around 10 people have been killed while multiple others have been injured at a reported shooting incident at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia in the US. The police have confirmed that the person behind the shooting is dead. 

    "The Walmart on Sam's Circle experienced an active shooter situation, according to Chesapeake Police. The shooter has passed away," Chesapeake City said on Twitter.

    Leo Kosinski, a spokesman for the Chesapeake Police Department, told reporters that officers were sent to the Walmart Supercenter around 10:12 p.m. local time, according to CBS. In the following 30 to 45 minutes, Kosinski recalled, "We were able to identify many dead and multiple injured persons." Kosinski said that there is evidence to support the police's belief that the gunman operated alone. According to reports, the shooting took place inside the shop.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
