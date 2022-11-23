Virginia shooting: Several killed in mass shooting at Walmart store, gunman dead

At least 10 people were killed after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart department store in Chesapeake, Virginia. "Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased," the City of Chesapeake said on Twitter.

Leo Kosinski, a spokesman for the Chesapeake Police Department, told reporters that officers were sent to the Walmart Supercenter around 10:12 p.m. local time, according to CBS. In the following 30 to 45 minutes, Kosinski recalled, "We were able to identify many dead and multiple injured persons." Kosinski said that there is evidence to support the police's belief that the gunman operated alone. According to reports, the shooting took place inside the shop.