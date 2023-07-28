Will never shake hands with Russians, says Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan amid World Championships row

Ukrainian fencer Olga Kharlan, who was disqualified from the world championships for not shaking hands with a Russian opponent, remains steadfast in her stance, asserting, "We will never shake hands with them." The 32-year-old athlete claimed that the head of the sport's federation had given her approval to snub her Russian rival, Anna Smirnova, despite the post-bout handshake being a customary practice.

"My message today is that we Ukrainian athletes are ready to face Russians on the sports field but we will never shake hands with them," the four-time world champion told several journalists.

She claimed that Emmanuel Katsiadakis, the Greek president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE), had indicated that it was "possible" to forego shaking hands and offer a touch of her blade after her victory.

Kharlan expressed her disappointment, stating that she believed she had received reassurance from Katsiadakis for her decision. However, the disqualification remains in effect, and she voiced her skepticism about the federation's willingness to change.

"This federation will never change. In any case, I don't know if I will still be alive if that ends up happening. I hope the fencing world understands. Not just that something is wrong but that something has to be done to change it. Because guys today it's me, tomorrow it could be you," she said.

The leadership of the ruling body had shifted from Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov to Katsiadakis after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The consequences of Kharlan's disqualification extend to her exclusion from the team event at the world championships, which also serves as a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite this setback, the fencer emphasized that she harbored no regrets, having won Olympic gold in the teams event in Beijing in 2008.

For Kharlan, the value of her actions transcends medals, placing importance on her country and family. Amid the controversy, she received overwhelming support from various quarters, including the government, fellow athletes, celebrities, and even soldiers on the front lines. Their encouragement has touched her deeply, and she remains grateful for the backing she has received, pledging to continue standing by her principles.

"All I know is that I really made the right choice," she said.

"There is something more important than medals -- my country, my family. My phone is going crazy. I've had support from so many people... from the government, from athletes, from celebrities and also from soldiers on the front lines. A guy who flies a helicopter told me he sent a video to tell me that he was proud of me. It brings me to tears because I am very grateful to them. And if they are proud of me, it's because I did something that made me happy," she added.