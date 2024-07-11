'Will kill 10 Hindus, abduct Madhuri Dixit if war breaks out against India': Pakistani man's shocker (WATCH)

Amid escalating tensions in Jammu and Kashmir due to increased terrorist infiltrations, a video featuring an elderly Pakistani man threatening violence against Hindus has gained widespread attention.

"I will kill 10 Hindus if war breaks out against India," the Pakistani man said in the video.

In response the anchor asked if its time to change the thought of killing Hindus. "If war breaks out, the first thing I'll do is go and abduct Madhuri Dixit," the man responded in a bizarre statement.

The surprised anchor said, "Uncle, please bear in mind your age and your words."

The viral video has sparked a massive response from netizens with one Indian user stating, "I actually enjoy seeing the state of their mentality. It’s a proof that they are going down the hole faster than ever. No need for India to spend money on war, they will finish themselves."

Another user noted, "Dreams die fast."

A third user stated, "Those who couldn't save their country in 1971 are now talking about killing Hindus."

The viral video surfaced a day after a tragic ambush on an army patrol in the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar mountain area near Badnota village resulted in the deaths of five army personnel. The incident, believed to be orchestrated by infiltrating terrorists, has sparked deep concern among security officials.

Senior officials from the Border Security Force (BSF) and police forces of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab convened for an urgent security review meeting in Kathua on Thursday.

The meeting, chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain and attended by Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, aimed to assess and fortify the security grid along the International Border. Special attention was given to plugging any potential security loopholes that could facilitate further infiltrations and terrorist activities.

According to sources, the terrorists responsible for the recent ambush are suspected to have infiltrated through the International Border, utilizing familiar routes like the dense forests of Machedi, historically known for militant activities. While the area had been cleared of terrorist presence in the past, recent incidents signal a resurgence in militant operations, prompting a large-scale manhunt.

In response to the escalating threat, over 50 individuals have been detained for questioning as part of the ongoing efforts to apprehend those responsible and prevent future attacks. The situation remains tense as security forces remain vigilant across the region.

