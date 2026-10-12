A viral video captures the emotional reunion of a Bangladesh man and his wife who went missing three months ago. What police revealed about her disappearance has left many stunned.

A heart-wrenching video of a husband reuniting with his missing wife has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers deeply moved. The man, reportedly from Bangladesh, was seen collapsing in tears after being reunited with his wife following three months of separation.

The reunion took place after the woman was found by local police near Khulna. According to reports, she had been missing for around three months and was dealing with mental health-related difficulties. The husband, overwhelmed by emotion, fell to his knees upon seeing her condition. The couple hugged and wept on the road, thanking the police for their efforts.

What Really Happened

The story behind her disappearance is far more disturbing than a simple case of someone going missing. Chittagong police commissioner Nishedh Hossein revealed that the woman was kidnapped by a local gang from the outskirts of the city. The gang demanded a ransom for her release.

However, the husband was unable to pay the ransom amount. With no money coming in, the gang eventually let her go. But the ordeal did not end there. Due to her mental illness, she wandered off on her own after being released and could not remember her own home or family.

For months, she remained untraceable, drifting without any sense of direction or identity. It was only after an extended search that local police near Khulna located her and were able to identify her.

The emotional reunion was captured on video and has since gone viral, with many social media users expressing relief that she was found safe. The husband's raw display of grief and gratitude has resonated with thousands online.

The case has also raised questions about the safety of vulnerable individuals, particularly those dealing with mental health challenges, in regions where criminal gangs operate with impunity.