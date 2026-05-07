On the first anniversary of Op Sindoor, India's MEA rebuked Pakistan's terror policy, affirming the Indus Water Treaty remains suspended. The action was a 'befitting reply' to the Pahalgam attack, with PM Modi praising the armed forces.

As India marks the first anniversary of Op Sindoor, its decisive military action against the terror hotbeds in Pakistan, the Ministry of External Affairs sharply rebuked Islamabad's policy of terrorism. MEA affirmed that the Indus Water Treaty stands in abeyance in response to Pakistan's action of cross-border terrorism. The remarks were made by the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during the press briefing here in the national capital. He recalled the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam terror attack last year, which resulted in the death of 26 people and highlighted how India gave a befitting reply to Pakistan's actions. "The entire world saw the Pahalgam terrorist attack for what it was. We gave a befitting reply to Pakistan for its sponsorship of cross-border terrorism." He emphasised how India continues to work to strengthen the global fight against terrorism and has every right to defend itself. "The world knows that cross-border terrorism has long been an instrument of state policy for Pakistan. We in India have every right to defend ourselves against terrorism." On the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, Jaiswal told the reporters, "The Indus Water Treaty stands in abeyance in response to Pakistan's sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism." The Indus Waters Treaty, which governs the sharing of river waters between India and Pakistan, was suspended following the Pahalgam attack, marking a significant shift in bilateral water-sharing arrangements. One year down the line, India continues to keep its dams closed. All gates of the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River in Ramban district continue to remain closed even a year after the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Operation Sindoor reflected India's firm response against terrorism and reaffirmed the country's commitment to protecting national security. Marking one year of the operation, the Prime Minister praised the courage, precision and professionalism of the Indian armed forces in responding to the Pahalgam terror attack. Operation Sindoor, initiated on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, showcased a calibrated, tri-services response that embodied precision, professionalism, and purpose. Operation Sindoor was conceived as a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source