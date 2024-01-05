Who is Zaher Jabarin, the 'CEO' of Hamas known to manage terrorist outfit's finances outside Gaza?

Zaher Jabarin is one of the most important functionaries in the Hamas outfit. The CEO of Hamas oversees management work and has played a key role in facilitating the October 7 attack against Israel which killed thousands near the border area.

The Israel-Palestine conflict has garnered massive attention on the Hamas group which is leading the Jihad against Israel in the West Bank region. However, Israel’s fierce retaliation to the October 7 attacks has helped eliminate key figures in the leadership structure of Hamas. The latest to fall is Hamas’ political wing leader Saleh al-Arouri. The next name in Israel’s target list could be Zaher Jabarin also known as the CEO of Hamas.

Hamas, a militant group in Gaza has a strong structure with multiple leadership layers involved. Ismail Haniyeh is one of the most influential leaders in the militant group and is also considered 'the chief'. Yahya Sinwar is Hamas' leader in the Gaza Strip and is known to be the brain behind many attacks from Hamas near the border. Zaher Jabarin who is a person of interest for Israel and the U.S. plays more of a cohesive role in Hamas.

Zaher Jabarin is part of the management group in Hamas working with multiple layers in the overall organizational structure. The Palestinian is an important figure in Hamas as he oversees financial matters. In other words, Zaher Jabarin is the CEO of the Hamas outfit. He is an important bridge between Hamas and Tehran. He oversees and facilitates funding from Iran for the fight against Israel.

The CEO of Hamas also has a vast financial portfolio flowing into many companies in the Middle East for annual income that is used for the militant group. Zaher Jabarin is close to Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and relies on the populist leader for weapon procurement and operational funding. The militant leader also has an office in Turkey’s Istanbul from where he runs his financial portfolios by controlling profit-making ventures.

Despite economic sanctions from the U.S. Zaher Jabarin has been successful in pumping money into Gaza for operations against Israel. Iran has been keenly helping the Hamas money man in funneling the money without catching the eyes of the West. His relationship with Lebanon’s Hezbollah group is well known by many government insiders in the West. Zaher Jabarin often takes the help of Hezbollah in funneling large sums of money into Gaza.

Zaher Jabarin was a key figure behind the October 7 attacks against Israel as he successfully managed to fund the large-scale operation without Israel noticing. The Israel Defense Forces is keen to take down Zaher Jabarin but that would be extremely challenging as the Hamas' money man is into hiding away from Palestine.