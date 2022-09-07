Who is Vedant Patel, the first Indian-American to hold daily State Department presser

With State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on vacation, the 33-year-old Patel on Tuesday took the briefing room in the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department to represent the country on foreign policy issues before the media.

Indian-American Vedant Patel has created history by becoming the first Indian-American to hold the daily State Department news conference that his fellow colleagues said did with the utmost professionalism and clear communication. He is the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State.

Vedant Patel (33), was born in Gujarat and is a graduate from the University of California, Riverside, and previously served as an Assistant Press Secretary and Spokesperson for President Biden in The White House.

Prior to that he served as a spokesperson on the Presidential Inaugural Committee and the Biden-Harris Transition. He also held communications positions on the Biden Campaign both in the primary and general election.

Patel had also worked as Communications Director to Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Communications Director to Congressman Mike Honda. Early this year, the then White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had described him as super talented.

With State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on vacation, the 33-year-old Patel on Tuesday took the briefing room in the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department to represent the country on foreign policy issues before the media.

During his briefing, Patel covered topics ranging from Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine, negotiations around the JCPOA and Liz Truss becoming the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

His next in-person briefing is scheduled for Wednesday.

Vedant Patel made an impressive debut from the podium. "Kudos to" Vedant Patel on his podium debut, tweeted Matt Hill, senior Associate Communications Director at the White House.