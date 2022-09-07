Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Suella Braverman, UK's new Indian-origin Home Secretary

    Suella Braverman, 42, the UK Attorney General of Indian origin, will be appointed the next Home Secretary. She will replace Priti Patel in Liz Truss's Cabinet. Here's everything you need to know about her.

    Who is Suella Braverman UK s new Indian origin Home Secretary gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

    Suella Braverman, an Indian-origin lawyer, was chosen by British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday to replace Priti Patel, another colleague of Indian heritage, as the UK's new Home Secretary. Suella Braverman, 42, is a Conservative Party MP for Fareham in south-east England. In the Boris Johnson-led administration, she had held the position of attorney general. She is one of the 28 so-called "Spartan" Conservative MPs who voted against Theresa May's Brexit deal on each of the three occasions it was put to a vote in Parliament.

    Suella Braverman was born on April 3, 1980 and christened Sue-Ellen Cassiana Fernandes. She is the child of Goan-born father Christie Fernandes and Hindu Tamil mother Uma. Her father came from Kenya in the 1960s, while her mother went from Mauritius to the UK.

    In May 2015, she won a seat as the Fareham, Hampshire, Conservative MP. After Boris Johnson was forced to quit as Tory leader and prime minister due to several scandals, including partygate, Suella Braverman was one of the first candidates to declare her candidacy.

    Also Read | When Liz Truss, UK's third woman PM, reaffirmed commitment to strengthen ties with India

    Suella Braverman, who was eliminated from the race in the second round of the first round, backed Liz Truss, who is now the prime minister and has given her one of the top positions in the UK government.

    Suella Braverman will be responsible for tasks including the government's controversial plan to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda, according to a BBC report.

    It is well known that the former attorney general supports Brexit. She is a well-known Conservative who supports Brexit and wants to take the UK out of the European Court of Human Rights in addition to making a clear rupture with Europe (ECHR).

    Also read: Netizens celebrate Liz Truss' win with Rishi Sunak memes; Check out

    The Indian-origin Cambridge University graduate married Rael Braverman in 2018, and her maternity leave famously brought about an overdue legal change last year.  While she was gone having their second child, she continued to serve as a cabinet minister. Braverman is a Buddhist who attends the London Buddhist Centre regularly and took her oath of office in Parliament on the "Dhammapada," the scripture of Lord Buddha’s sayings.

    Also read: Liz Truss becomes UK PM; Know her net worth, car collection & more

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2022, 10:47 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    China Death toll from 6.8 magnitude Sichuan earthquake rises to 66; 50,000 people evacuated snt

    Earthquake in China's Sichuan province: Death toll rises to 66; 50,000 people evacuated

    When Liz Truss, UK's third woman PM, reaffirmed commitment to strengthen ties with India snt

    When Liz Truss, UK's third woman PM, reaffirmed commitment to strengthen ties with India

    Rajnath Singh scripted history in Mongolia; here's how

    Rajnath Singh scripts history in Mongolia; here's how

    Woman receives congratulatory messages meant for newly elected UK-PM Liz Truss; here's her response - adt

    Woman receives congratulatory messages meant for newly elected UK-PM Liz Truss; here's her response

    Netizens celebrate Liz Truss win with Rishi Sunak memes Check out gcw

    Netizens celebrate Liz Truss' win with Rishi Sunak memes; Check out

    Recent Stories

    SBI Clerk 2022: Application process for 5000 positions commences today; here's everything you need to know - adt

    SBI Clerk 2022: Application process for 5000 positions commences today; here's everything you need to know

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: Manchester City needs Jack Grealish a lot this season - Pep Guardiola after 4-0 Sevilla rout-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Man City needs Jack Grealish a lot this season' - Pep Guardiola after 4-0 Sevilla rout

    Mongolian President gifts horse to defence minister Rajnath Singh, names it 'Tejas' AJR

    Mongolian President gifts horse to defence minister Rajnath Singh, names it 'Tejas'

    Onam 2022: Pokkiri Raja, One, Malayankunju, Palthu Janwar and more to watch on Netflix Amazon Prime, Hotstar RBA

    Onam 2022: Pokkiri Raja, One, Malayankunju, Palthu Janwar and more to watch on Netflix Amazon Prime, Hotstar

    football UEFA Champions League UCL 2022-23: Did not see it coming; was in the wrong movie - Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea loss to Dinamo Zagreb-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'Didn't see it coming; was in the wrong movie' - Tuchel on Chelsea's loss to Zagreb

    Recent Videos

    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022 playoffs, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final by defeating Gujarat Giants, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Odisha Juggernauts enter final, Telugu Yoddhas eliminate Chennai Quick Guns

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Video Icon