Who is Suella Braverman, UK's new Indian-origin Home Secretary

Suella Braverman, 42, the UK Attorney General of Indian origin, will be appointed the next Home Secretary. She will replace Priti Patel in Liz Truss's Cabinet. Here's everything you need to know about her.

Suella Braverman, an Indian-origin lawyer, was chosen by British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday to replace Priti Patel, another colleague of Indian heritage, as the UK's new Home Secretary. Suella Braverman, 42, is a Conservative Party MP for Fareham in south-east England. In the Boris Johnson-led administration, she had held the position of attorney general. She is one of the 28 so-called "Spartan" Conservative MPs who voted against Theresa May's Brexit deal on each of the three occasions it was put to a vote in Parliament.

Suella Braverman was born on April 3, 1980 and christened Sue-Ellen Cassiana Fernandes. She is the child of Goan-born father Christie Fernandes and Hindu Tamil mother Uma. Her father came from Kenya in the 1960s, while her mother went from Mauritius to the UK.

In May 2015, she won a seat as the Fareham, Hampshire, Conservative MP. After Boris Johnson was forced to quit as Tory leader and prime minister due to several scandals, including partygate, Suella Braverman was one of the first candidates to declare her candidacy.

Also Read | When Liz Truss, UK's third woman PM, reaffirmed commitment to strengthen ties with India

Suella Braverman, who was eliminated from the race in the second round of the first round, backed Liz Truss, who is now the prime minister and has given her one of the top positions in the UK government.

Suella Braverman will be responsible for tasks including the government's controversial plan to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda, according to a BBC report.

It is well known that the former attorney general supports Brexit. She is a well-known Conservative who supports Brexit and wants to take the UK out of the European Court of Human Rights in addition to making a clear rupture with Europe (ECHR).

Also read: Netizens celebrate Liz Truss' win with Rishi Sunak memes; Check out

The Indian-origin Cambridge University graduate married Rael Braverman in 2018, and her maternity leave famously brought about an overdue legal change last year. While she was gone having their second child, she continued to serve as a cabinet minister. Braverman is a Buddhist who attends the London Buddhist Centre regularly and took her oath of office in Parliament on the "Dhammapada," the scripture of Lord Buddha’s sayings.

Also read: Liz Truss becomes UK PM; Know her net worth, car collection & more