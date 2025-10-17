Colonel Michael Randrianirina has become Madagascar’s new president after leading a swift military coup that ousted President Andry Rajoelina. The head of the elite CAPSAT unit joined mass protests, declared military control and was swiftly sworn in.

Until last weekend, very few people in Madagascar had heard of Colonel Michael Randrianirina. Within just three days, he went from a little-known officer to the most powerful man in the island nation. On Friday, Randrianirina was sworn in as Madagascar’s president at the country's top court in Antananarivo. The ceremony followed a dramatic military takeover that forced President Andry Rajoelina to flee after weeks of anti-government protests.

The new leader took the presidential oath before senior judges and army officials, marking the official start of what he calls a 'transitional government'. The African Union, however, has condemned the event as an unconstitutional seizure of power and has suspended Madagascar’s membership.

The military takeover

Randrianirina's rise began last Saturday when, as commander of CAPSAT, an elite army unit, he and his troops joined thousands of protesters in Antananarivo demanding Rajoelina's resignation.

By Sunday, as MPs moved to impeach the president, Rajoelina fled the capital. The colonel then appeared before reporters at the vacant presidential palace, announcing that the military had taken control to 'restore order and protect the people'.

The Constitutional Court swiftly recognised Randrianirina as president, despite claims by Rajoelina that he remains the rightful leader.

Observers say the speed of events stunned even close watchers of Madagascar’s turbulent politics. Within hours, the country had shifted from civilian to military rule for the first time in over a decade.

A mysterious figure emerges

For someone now holding such power, little was known about Randrianirina before this week.

Born in Sevohipoty, a small village in Madagascar’s Androy region, he started his career in the army before becoming governor of Androy between 2016 and 2018 under former President Hery Rajaonarimampianina.

He later commanded an infantry battalion in Toliara until 2022 and was seen as a disciplined but outspoken officer. His political views often clashed with those of Rajoelina, whom he accused of corruption and neglecting the poor.

In November 2023, Randrianirina was imprisoned without trial on charges of plotting a mutiny. Supporters claimed he was jailed for political reasons. He was released in February 2024, and his return to the military marked the start of his rapid rise back to influence.

Beliefs and personality

Those who have met Randrianirina describe him as calm, disciplined, and deeply religious. Malagasy journalist Rivonala Razafison has called him 'simple but tough, straightforward and patriotic'.

A devout Christian, he often speaks about moral leadership and serving the people rather than ruling them. Speaking to the BBC shortly before the coup, he said, 'I am just a servant of the people'.

He has also expressed strong views on Madagascar’s colonial history. When offered the choice to answer in French during an interview, he replied, “Why can’t I speak Malagasy?” signalling a rejection of the lingering influence of the country’s former colonial power, France.

Plans for Madagascar

Colonel Randrianirina says his main priority is improving social welfare in a nation where around 75% of the population lives below the poverty line.

He has pledged that the military government will run the country for up to two years, working alongside a civilian administration before holding elections.

'Our goal is stability, security, and dignity for every Malagasy,' he told local reporters. “The military will help rebuild confidence in the state.”

However, critics warn that military rule could worsen international isolation. The United Nations, the African Union and regional leaders have all called for a swift return to democracy. Western nations have urged restraint and respect for human rights during the transition.

Uncertain future ahead

Madagascar has seen repeated cycles of political unrest and coups since independence from France in 1960. Rajoelina himself first came to power through a coup in 2009, before returning to office through elections in 2018.

Now, with Colonel Randrianirina at the helm, the country faces yet another period of uncertainty. His leadership style and ability to unite a divided nation remain to be seen.

As one Antananarivo resident told AFP: “People wanted change, but we don’t know what kind of change this will bring.”

From an obscure colonel to head of state, Michael Randrianirina's story reflects both the fragility of Madagascar’s democracy and the deep public frustration with years of political turmoil.

For now, the man who once led a mutiny stands at the centre of power and all eyes are on how he will lead his troubled nation forward.

(With inputs from agencies)