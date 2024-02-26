Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Who is Ashok Veeraraghavan, the Indian-origin scientist set to receive Texas' highest engineering award?

    One of Texas's greatest academic honors, the Edith and Peter O'Donnell Award in engineering, went to professor and pioneering Indian-origin computer engineer Ashok Veeraraghavan. Here's everything you need to know about him.

    Who is Ashok Veeraraghavan the Indian origin scientist set to receive Texas' highest engineering award gcw
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 1:05 PM IST

    Ashok Veeraraghavan, an Indian-born professor and computer engineer, has received the highly regarded Edith and Peter O'Donnell Award in engineering, one of the most prominent academic honors in Texas.

    As stated by PTI, Veeraraghavan, an electrical and computer engineering professor at Rice University's George R. Brown School of Engineering, was honored by the Texas Academy of Medicine, Engineering, Science and Technology (TAMEST), which grants this honor to deserving researchers in the state. In addition, he was chosen because of his innovative imaging technique that aims to make the invisible visible.

    Every year, outstanding Texas researchers who are producing noteworthy advances in disciplines including engineering, biology, physics, medicine, and technology innovation are given this honor.

    Who is Ashok Veeraraghavan?

    Veeraraghavan was born and raised mostly in Chennai, where he also spent his formative years. Veeraraghavan expressed his happiness at receiving the prize.

    In 2002, Ashok Veeraraghavan graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, with a B.Tech in electrical engineering. After that, he relocated to the US to attend the University of Maryland for his master's program in electrical and computer engineering. In 2004, he was awarded the degree.

    Veeraraghavan then finished his Ph.D. in Electrical and Computer Engineering at the same university in 2008. Prior to being awarded the Edith and Peter O'Donnell Award, Veeraraghavan received the 2022 IEEE Fellow designation.

    He was honored with the Hershel M. Rich Invention Award and the NSF Career Award in 2017. Additionally, Veeraraghavan co-developed FlatCam. In a conventional camera, lenses are replaced by a tiny sensor chip with a mask.

    On receiving this award, he said, "It is an acknowledgement of the fantastic and inventive work that several researchers, postdocs, and research scientists at Rice University's computational imaging lab have produced over the past ten years."

    Veeraraghavan's computational imaging lab carries out extensive research on imaging processes, including machine learning processing algorithms, optics, and sensor design. Their goal is to tackle imaging problems that are beyond the reach of existing technology.

    According to Veeraraghavan, "the majority of imaging systems these days are designed in a way that does not take all these three things into account together; they are designed separately." The goal of Veeraraghavan's study is to provide solutions for imaging settings in which light scattering in participating medium prevents present imaging methods from reaching the visualization target.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 1:05 PM IST
