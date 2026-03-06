Sri Lankan President Anura Disanayake affirmed the country's non-aligned policy amid the West Asia conflict, calling for peace. Sri Lanka extended humanitarian aid to an Iranian ship after another was sunk, vowing not to be used against any nation.

Sri Lankan President Anura Disanayake has stated that Sri Lanka will remain non-aligned during the current West Asia conflict calling for all parties to demonstrate a commitment to peace. In a post on X, Disanayake said, "No civilian should die in wars. Our approach is that every life is as precious as our own. We jealously guard our non-aligned policy while ensuring that humanitarian values and the saving of lives remain our top priority. What the world urgently needs today is peace. There is a real risk of a severe global economic crisis, and entire societies are facing serious and complex challenges. We call upon all parties to demonstrate a firm commitment to peace. As a state, Sri Lanka stands ready to support every step toward ending hostilities. All our actions are aimed at saving lives and ensuring that humanity prevails."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sri Lanka Provides Humanitarian Assistance

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka on Thursday extended humanitarian assistance to the second Iranian ship which had given a distress signal near its territorial waters. The crew of the IRIS Bushehr was disembarked for humanitarian assistance and the ship moved to Trincomalee Harbour. Sri Lanka Navy made arrangements to safely transport the 208 personnel on board the vessel to Colombo.

Reiteration of Neutrality

In a news conference, the President reiterated that Sri Lanka will maintain a neutral stance amid the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran. He assured that Sri Lanka would not allow its land, territorial waters and airspace to be used in an inimical manner against any country, reported the Daily Mirror Sri Lanka.

Attack on IRIS Dena

IRINS Bushehr distress call followed the sinking of IRIS Dena, which was struck by a torpedo from a United States submarine on March 4, 2026. More than 100 sailors were reported killed in the attack, while Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force personnel managed to rescue about 32 to 35 survivors. (ANI)