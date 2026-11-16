A beach outing in Australia turned into a terrifying incident after a swimmer was struck by lightning despite clear skies and sunshine. The man, in his 20s, was rushed to hospital in critical condition

A young man is fighting for his life after being struck by lightning while swimming at a beach on Australia's New South Wales Central Coast. The shocking incident took place on November 14 at Ettalong Beach, leaving beachgoers stunned as the weather appeared sunny and relatively clear.

According to reports, the man, believed to be in his 20s, was swimming in the sea when the lightning struck at around 3 pm. Although thunderstorms were visible in the distance, there were no dark clouds directly above the beach at the time.

People present at the beach immediately rushed to help the injured swimmer. Bystanders pulled him out of the water and began performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before emergency responders arrived.

The man was initially taken to Gosford Hospital and was subsequently transferred to Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney. He remained in a critical but stable condition, according to reports.

Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Lightning Strike

The incident left several beachgoers frightened, particularly because the weather had appeared perfectly normal moments before the lightning strike.

An eyewitness, Ed Alvarez, recalled seeing storm activity in the direction of Palm Beach and Gosford. However, the beach itself remained sunny, making the sudden lightning strike particularly unexpected.

Another witness, Taylor Lee Quimby, was visiting the beach with her three children when she heard an extremely loud bang approximately 200 metres away.

She reportedly said that the entire beach was sunny when the incident occurred. Quimby later discovered that a swimmer had been struck by lightning and expressed shock at how such an incident could happen despite the clear weather.

The incident also prompted concerns among beachgoers about the unpredictable nature of thunderstorms and the risks associated with lightning, even when storm clouds are not directly overhead.

What Is Blue Sky Lightning? Meteorologists Explain Rare Phenomenon

The incident has drawn attention to a weather phenomenon commonly known as 'blue sky lightning'. Meteorologists explain that lightning does not always strike directly beneath the thunderstorm responsible for producing it.

Sarah Scully, a senior meteorologist with Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, explained that lightning can travel horizontally from a thunderstorm before reaching the ground in an area where the sky appears clear.

According to her explanation, these lightning strikes can occur as far as 15 to 30 kilometres away from the thunderstorm itself. This is why people sometimes experience lightning strikes even when there are no visible storm clouds directly above them.

The incident occurred amid severe thunderstorms across parts of New South Wales, with authorities also warning about damaging winds, heavy rainfall, large hail and possible flash flooding.

Meteorologists warned that unstable weather conditions could continue to create dangerous situations across the region, highlighting the importance of taking lightning warnings seriously even when the immediate surroundings appear sunny.