Iran launched a new wave of missile and drone strikes on Sunday targeting US military bases in the region and Israel, state media said, in retaliation for a massive attack that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran launched a new wave of missile and drone strikes on Sunday targeting US military bases in the region and Israel, state media said, in retaliation for a massive attack that killed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Twenty-seven US bases in the region, as well as Israel's military headquarters and a defence industries complex in Tel Aviv, were among the targets, Iranian state TV said.

Scroll to load tweet…

More explosions heard in ,Dubai,, Doha and Manama

A new wave of explosions rattled Gulf cities on Sunday morning as tensions in the region surged. Residents in Dubai, Doha, and Manama reported hearing multiple blasts, while sirens wailed across the streets of Bahrain’s capital, signaling the widening impact of Iran’s retaliatory attacks.

The blasts came a day after Iran launched a massive strike campaign targeting US and Israeli positions in response to the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The strikes have now extended to civilian hubs and critical infrastructure, heightening fears of a broader regional conflict.

According to Iranian and local reports, 137 missiles and 209 drones were fired into UAE territory, hitting key installations and iconic landmarks. Flames and smoke rose near The Palm and Burj Al Arab, two of Dubai’s most famous sites, while airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi reported disruptions. Tragically, at least one person was killed in the chaos.

Scroll to load tweet…

Kuwait’s airport was also affected, underlining the wider reach of the strikes across the Gulf.

The attacks have left residents anxious and security forces on high alert. While Oman remained untouched, the strikes on major cities across the Gulf have shattered a long-standing perception of stability in a region often seen as a safe haven amidst Middle Eastern volatility.

As the situation develops, fears of escalation continue to loom, with multiple nations scrambling to assess the damage and protect civilians amid one of the most intense regional crises in recent memory.