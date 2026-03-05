Finnish President Alexander Stubb held a bilateral meeting with PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi during his state visit. He also met EAM S Jaishankar and is the Chief Guest for the Raisina Dialogue 2026, aiming to strengthen India-Finland ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

High-Level Engagements in New Delhi

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the visiting Finnish President in the national capital, expressing confidence that high-level engagements would continue to bolster bilateral relations between India and Finland.

Stubb who is on a State Visit to India was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival on Wednesday in New Delhi. In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "A warm welcome to India! President Alexander Stubb of the Republic of Finland has arrived in New Delhi on a State Visit to India."

Taking to the social media platform X, the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar shared his thoughts on the morning meeting, stating, "Delighted to call on President Alexander Stubb of Finland today morning in Delhi." Highlighting the broader significance of the Finnish President's visit, Jaishankar noted that he is "Confident that his meeting with PM @narendramodi will further strengthen India-Finland ties." He also added that he "Look forward to his address later this evening at @raisinadialogue."

Keynote Speaker at Raisina Dialogue 2026

According to the post, Stubb received a Guard of Honour and was welcomed at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh. The Finnish leader is scheduled to be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the 11th edition of the Raisina Dialogue 2026, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geo-economics.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Highlighting bilateral ties, Jaiswal noted that "India and Finland share a warm and friendly relationship rooted in shared democratic values," adding that President Stubb's visit "will impart further energy to India-Finland relations." The visit, which will include the participation of a high-level delegation of ministers, senior officials, and business leaders, is aimed at deepening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between India and Finland across various sectors, MEA said in its release on Tuesday.

President Stubb's Official Itinerary

As per an official statement, the visit will be Stubb's first visit to India in his current role as President of Finland. In addition to his engagement at the Raisina Dialogue, Stubb will hold discussions with Prime Minister Modi, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest. A key highlight of the visit will be an exchange of views on cooperation in multilateral forums, with an emphasis on deepening people-to-people connections and economic partnerships. Following the discussions, Prime Minister Modi will host a luncheon in honour of President Stubb, the release said.

During his visit, the Finnish President will also meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also meet President Stubb. After his time in the capital, President Stubb will travel to Mumbai, where he will meet with Maharashtra's Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He will interact with local business leaders and address students at the University of Mumbai.

Context of India-Finland Ties

India and Finland share a warm and multifaceted relationship, anchored in shared democratic values. Finland plays an essential role as a partner for India within the European Union and the Nordic region. Stubb's visit follows the recent visit of Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo to India for the AI Impact Summit in February, a testament to both countries' commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation and fostering stronger ties. (ANI)