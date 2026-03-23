As the West Asia conflict continues, Gulf countries including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain are urging the US to continue striking Iran. They believe Iran's military must be degraded to cease being a threat before any ceasefire.

As the conflict in West Asia and the Gulf region enters its fourth week with no signs of de-escalation, senior officials from various Gulf capitals told The Times of Israel that the countries are now urging Washington to continue striking Iran.

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Gulf States Push for Degradation of Iran's Military

The Times of Israel was told by officials on the condition of anonymity that after being attacked, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain believe that Iran's military must be cut down before a ceasefire is achieved--with some considering joining the offensive. This comes despite the frustration in the way the US and Israel are going forward in the conflict in West Asia--yet Gulf countries, especially the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar have expressed the desire to ensure Iran comes out of the conflict with a degraded military that ceases to pose a threat to the Gulf nations.

Strategic Calculations and Future Preparedness

While Trump has routinely expressed surprise over the spill over of the conflict in the wider region of West Asia and the Gulf, the Gulf countries had largely anticipated the response, which was one of the reasons they opposed its start. "Ending the war with Iran still in possession of the tools it is currently using to target the GCC would be a strategic disaster," one of the Gulf officials said.

As per the Times of Israel, all four officials agreed that the US and Israeli strikes were unlikely to bring down Iran's regime Another Gulf official said that Iran could be sufficiently deterred and said that the conflict could be dragged on "to a point where there are diminishing returns." He further speculated that Gulf countries will double down on anti-drone and air defense technology after the war, so that they are better prepared to handle Iranian attacks in the future--which they believe would continue to remain a threat.

Broader Regional Concerns

The remarks come amid the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf. The broader conflict, which began in late February, has seen repeated exchanges of strikes, raising concerns of a wider regional escalation and potential disruptions to global energy supplies and security dynamics.