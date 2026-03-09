EAM S Jaishankar told Rajya Sabha the govt's priority is protecting Indian consumer interests amid the West Asia conflict, which could disrupt supply chains. He called for diplomacy and highlighted India's humanitarian aid to an Iranian vessel.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that the interests of Indian consumers remain the government's "overriding priority" as the West Asia conflict continues to escalate, cautioning that the crisis may spark "serious supply chain disruption."

West Asia Conflict's Impact on India

Delivering a statement in the House amidst sloganeering by Opposition members, Jaishankar noted that the regional hostilities have intensified lately, prompting significant concerns regarding shipping lanes, energy supplies, and the flow of global trade. He affirmed that the administration is vigilantly tracking the situation to evaluate its impact on the national economy and supply chains.

"Our government had issued a statement on February 20 expressing deep concern and urging all sides to exercise restraint," Jaishankar told the Upper House of Parliament. He further emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution, stating, "We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions."

The Minister underscored that "West Asia must remain stable and peaceful," noting that the region's stability is vital for global energy markets and India's economic welfare. He confirmed that New Delhi is actively engaging with international partners while monitoring the situation.

Safety of Indian Diaspora a Priority

Addressing the safety of the Indian diaspora, Jaishankar highlighted the government's commitment to the well-being of the large community residing in the conflict zone. He informed the House that approximately 67,000 Indian nationals have already returned from the region as tensions have mounted.

Humanitarian Aid Amidst Tensions

The Minister also detailed India's decision to permit the Iranian vessel IRIS Lavan to dock at Kochi port following a request from Tehran. The vessel, which was among three ships seeking entry to Indian ports, received approval on March 1 and docked on March 4.

Referring to his earlier comments at the Raisina Dialogue on Saturday, Jaishankar explained that the decision was made out of "humanity" rather than for geopolitical reasons. The ship, which carried 183 crew members, mostly young cadets, had encountered a technical malfunction while at sea.

'Unfortunate' Sinking of IRIS Dena

This humanitarian gesture occurred shortly before the Iranian naval vessel IRIS Dena was sunk by a US submarine in the Indian Ocean on March 4, an incident that resulted in over 80 fatalities. While 32 personnel were rescued by the Sri Lankan navy, Jaishankar described the event as "unfortunate."

The Minister noted that the vessel had issued a distress signal, prompting India to deploy naval ships and a patrol aircraft for search and rescue operations.

Reaffirming the decision to assist the IRIS Lavan, he stated, "It was the right thing to do," while again calling for diplomatic engagement to avoid further regional escalation. (ANI)