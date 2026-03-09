Singapore's PM Lawrence Wong has spoken with leaders from Qatar and the UAE regarding the escalating Middle East conflict, expressing support for diplomatic efforts to ensure regional stability and the safety of Singaporeans abroad.

Singapore's Diplomatic Outreach on Mideast Tensions

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has held discussions with Gulf leaders regarding the escalating tensions in the Middle East, highlighting Singapore's concern over the evolving regional conflict and the safety of its citizens abroad.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he had spoken with the Amir of Qatar about recent developments in the region. "Spoke with the Emir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh @TamimBinHamad yesterday about the evolving conflict in the Middle East. He shared latest developments, and I conveyed Singapore's support for diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote regional stability."

The Prime Minister also confirmed a separate conversation with the President of the United Arab Emirates, expressing appreciation for assistance provided to Singaporeans in the country. "I spoke earlier with UAE President His Highness Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed Al Nahyan about the escalating situation in the Middle East. I thanked His Highness and the UAE authorities for their support and assistance to Singaporeans in the UAE."

The calls come as regional tensions continue to rise, prompting diplomatic outreach and coordination among global leaders. Singapore reiterated its support for dialogue and diplomatic measures aimed at reducing tensions and maintaining stability in the Middle East.

The conflict in West Asia has entered its second week.

New Supreme Leader Appointed in Iran

Earlier, celebrations erupted across Iran as hundreds of people took to the streets after Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the late Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was announced as the new Supreme Leader of Iran, Press TV reported on Monday (local time).

His selection saw support pour in from various segments of Iran, with the IRGC and General Staff of the Armed Forces pledging support to Mojtaba Khamenei.

People turned out on the streets in large numbers, expressing their happiness after Iran's Assembly of Experts appointed Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Leader of the Islamic Republic.

Donald Trump Reacts to Mideast Developments

United States President Donald Trump has declined to offer a formal assessment of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's elevation as Iran's new Supreme Leader, sufficing with the brief remark, "We'll see what happens."

Before this, amid surging global oil prices triggered by escalating conflict in West Asia, United States President Donald Trump said the "short-term" spike is worth the cost if it eliminates Tehran's nuclear threat.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump argued that oil prices would "drop rapidly" once Iran's nuclear capabilities are destroyed, adding that "only fools would think differently".

Calling it a small price to pay for American and world safety and peace, Trump wrote, "Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!"