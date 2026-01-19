Madhya Pradesh government met with Peace Invest at the Davos WEF 2026 to discuss sustainable water and energy projects. India's delegation, including ministers and business leaders, is pitching the country's growth story to global investors.

The Government of Madhya Pradesh interacted with Yusuf Merchant, Chief Investment Officer of Geneva-based Peace Invest, an organisation focused on impact investments in the Global South, according to a release. In India, Peace Invest is exploring potential investments in sustainable water and energy projects through a co-investment vehicle. During the interaction, the Madhya Pradesh government shared its achievements in the renewable energy sector and highlighted opportunities for further energy investments in the state, the release stated. The discussions were held with Madhya Pradesh Minister for New and Renewable Energy Rakesh Shukla.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

WEF Annual Meeting 2026 Begins

The interaction comes as the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 began in Davos today, with India set to push its investment and growth story before global investors, policymakers and business leaders. The five-day summit is being held under the theme "A Spirit of Dialogue", amid slowing global growth, geopolitical frictions, rapid technological change and growing concerns around rebuilding trust between nations. The WEF Annual Meeting is considered one of the most influential global platforms, bringing together heads of state, ministers, central bankers, chief executives, entrepreneurs, academics and civil society leaders. It provides space for global discussions on the economy, technology, climate change, governance and long-term policy direction.

Strong Indian Delegation at Davos

For India, Davos has remained a key venue to highlight reform momentum, policy stability and openness to global investment, with this year's participation featuring strong political as well as corporate representation. India's delegation at Davos 2026 includes four Union ministers -- Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Pralhad Joshi and K Rammohan Naidu -- reflecting India's focus on infrastructure, manufacturing, energy and digital transformation.

Six chief ministers are also attending to present state-level investment opportunities: Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh), A Revanth Reddy (Telangana) and Hemant Soren (Jharkhand). The participation of Assam and Jharkhand is being seen as significant as eastern India seeks to showcase fast-growing state economies, mineral wealth and industrial potential. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and senior delegations from Uttar Pradesh and Kerala are also taking part in the summit.

Corporate Leaders in Attendance

On the corporate side, India has sent one of its largest business delegations to Davos, with more than 100 senior leaders from the banking, technology, manufacturing, start-up and renewable energy sectors participating. Key Indian corporate participants include Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries), N Chandrasekaran (Tata Group), Sanjiv Bajaj (Bajaj Group), Hari S Bhartia (Jubilant Bhartia Group), Sudarshan Venu (TVS Motor) and Anish Shah (Mahindra Group). Other business leaders attending include Amitabh Chaudhry (Axis Bank), Nadir Godrej (Godrej Industries Group), Sajjan Jindal (JSW Group), Nikhil Kamath (Zerodha), Sunil Bharti Mittal (Bharti Group), Nandan Nilekani and Salil S Parekh (Infosys), Rishad Premji (Wipro), Prashant Ruia (Essar), Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm), and Sumant Sinha (ReNew).

India's Pitch: 'Open for Business'

India's key pitch at WEF 2026 is that it is "open for business", aiming to attract global partnerships and strengthen its position in international value chains. India is expected to focus on manufacturing and supply chain diversification, infrastructure expansion, digital public infrastructure, artificial intelligence, clean energy and energy transition, and long-term capital flows. This year's push is centred on sustaining investor confidence, strengthening engagement and converting interest into longer-term investments.

More than 3,000 global leaders are attending the 56th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos. (ANI)