Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav arrived in Zurich for the WEF Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos. Welcomed by First Secretary Veena Tirkey, Yadav aims to showcase MP's potential in manufacturing, infrastructure, and clean energy to attract investment.

MP CM in Davos to Pitch for Investment

First Secretary of the Embassy of India in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, Veena Tirkey, welcomed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Zurich Airport as he arrived to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos.

In a post on X, the Embassy wrote, "First Secretary, Veena Tirkey heartily welcomed Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh @DrMohanYadav51 at Zurich Airport, visiting to attend the #WEF Annual Meeting 2026 in #Davos." Highlighting the intent of the Chief Minister's participation at the global forum, the post said, "The State's focus on manufacturing, infrastructure and clean energy presents attractive avenues for investment and strategic collaboration at #WEF2026."

First Secretary, Veena Tirkey heartily welcomed Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh @DrMohanYadav51 at Zurich Airport, visiting🇨🇭 to attend the #WEF Annual Meeting 2026 in #Davos. The State’s focus on manufacturing, infrastructure and clean energy presents attractive… pic.twitter.com/1NMurAh7ai — India in Switzerland & Liechtenstein (@IndiainSwiss) January 21, 2026

Speaking to ANI before leaving for Davos, Yadav hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India the fourth-largest economic power, adding that states should leverage global platforms such as WEF to attract investment. "Our representation at this forum is excellent for our country's economic strength. I myself will be attending. Now that the Prime Minister has made India the fourth-largest economic power, all of us states should use our own resources to propel ourselves forward by utilising every platform where we can attract investment," said the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

India's Formidable Presence at WEF 2026

Yadav's visit forms part of a larger Indian presence at WEF 2026, with the country's delegation including chief ministers, Union ministers and corporate leaders, underlining India's focus on manufacturing, digital infrastructure, clean energy and artificial intelligence.

Government and State-Level Participation

India's presence at WEF Davos 2026 includes four Union Ministers: Ashwini Vaishnaw (IT & Railways), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Agriculture), Pralhad Joshi (Renewable Energy), and K Rammohan Naidu (Civil Aviation).

Alongside the Union representation, ten states, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh, are pitching investment-ready projects at the Pavilion, with chief ministers leading state-specific roadshows.

Corporate India's Strong Representation

Strengthening the outreach further, over 100 Indian CEOs are also in Davos, including Mukesh Ambani (Reliance), N Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons), Sunil Bharti Mittal (Bharti Enterprises), Sanjiv Bajaj (Bajaj Group), and Nandan Nilekani (Infosys). They are meeting global investors, sovereign funds and multinational CEOs to secure long-term capital flows.

Global Context and Economic Optimism

The meetings are being held as part of the broader WEF 2026 agenda, with the event themed "A Spirit of Dialogue," bringing together 3,000 leaders from 130 countries to discuss global growth, investment, geopolitics and sustainability.

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries.

India's outreach comes amid the IMF lifting its 2026 growth forecast for India to 7.3 per cent, up 0.7 percentage points, citing strong momentum in Q3 and Q4 2025. (ANI)