Tibetan leaders in exile have urged India and BRICS countries to discuss the Tibet issue during the BRICS NSA meeting, stating that the India-China border dispute cannot be resolved until the matter of Tibet's freedom is addressed.

Tibetan leaders in exile have urged the government of India and the BRICS countries to discuss the issue of Tibet as New Delhi hosts the BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting on 22-23 June 2026. On the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to India, Tsering Chomphel, president of Tibetan Youth Congress, told ANI, "We are very concerned that he is visiting the BRICS Summit. On the sidelines, they are also discussing the India-China border issue. We urge that unless the Tibet issue is resolved, there will be no resolution to the border dispute. So we urge the government of India to speak more on Tibet's freedom and independence."

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Speaker of Tibetan Parliament in exile, Dolma Tsering, told ANI that the BRICS leaders should respect the protection of human rights since all the member nations are also a part of the United Nations. She urged the protection and promotion of a rules-based international order. Commenting on China, she said, "Through the foreign minister of China, I want to send a message to the leadership of people's Republic of China that if you want a very sustainable and a well built nation you should not fear dialogue, you should not fear diversity, you should not fear the linguistic and the religious diversity of your nation... if you want a sustainable mainland China, you have to protect the people from any kind of bullies because you cannot build a sustainable nation only by control and bullet. You have to gain the trust of the people and for that, you have to maintain dialogue. You have to listen to the voices of the people."

BRICS NSA Meeting Agenda

As per the MEA, during the meeting, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation of BRICS Member Countries will exchange views on the theme 'Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today'. They will discuss the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges, as well as the role of new technologies in emerging security threats. According to the statement, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation will also review the outcomes of the recently held BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism, and on Security in the use of Information and Communication Technologies.

India's BRICS Chairship and Expanded Scope

The meeting comes as India holds the BRICS Chairship for the fourth time in 2026, having previously held it in 2012, 2016, and 2021. India's BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting a people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Modi at the 2025 Rio Summit. BRICS brings together eleven major emerging markets and developing countries of the world: Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates. It serves as a useful platform for consultation and cooperation on contemporary issues having global as well as regional significance, and issues of global political and economic governance.

The official website for BRICS 2026 highlights how the BRICS agenda has expanded considerably from its initial focus on economic issues of mutual concern and is structured around three core pillars-- political and security, economy and finance and cultural and people-to-people exchanges. "BRICS cooperation continues to broaden its scope across a wide range of global issues, including the fight against terrorism, climate change, food and energy security, the international economic and financial situation, telecommunications, agriculture, labour and employment, international financial architecture, trade, and the WTO," the official website highlighted.