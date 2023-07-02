WATCH: Two dead after Colombian Air Force aircraft collide in mid-air during training in Villavicencio

The T-27 trainer was developed for Brazilian Air Force and used by most South American Air Forces. The plane replaced the CESSNA T-37. Egypt and Iraq were the first overseas export customers.

In a tragic accident, two Colombian Air Force planes, which were on a training exercise, on Saturday collided mid-air at the Apiay Air Base, central Colombia. In a statement, the Colombian Air Force said that at least two pilots were killed in the fatal accident.

It is reportedly said that the planes collided during a training exercise at a military base in Meta Department, central Colombia.

In a tweet, the Colombian Air Force said, "The @FuerzaAereaCol regrets to inform that two T-27 Tucano aircraft, on a training mission, crashed at the 2nd Air Combat Command."

A video of the collision has surfaced on social media, which eventually went viral. The clip shows a jet bursting into flames after colliding with another aircraft.

"We express our condolences and solidarity to the family of the deceased pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Mario Andrés Espinosa González (RIP) and to each of the men and women of the Institution. "Pilots don't die, they just fly higher", it added.

The T-27 trainer was developed for Brazilian Air Force and used by most South American Air Forces. The plane replaced the CESSNA T-37. Egypt and Iraq were the first overseas export customers.