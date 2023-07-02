Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi: PWD demolishes Hanuman Temple, Dargah in Bhajanpura amid heavy security deployment

    The Northeast DCP said that the decision to remove both structures from Bhajanpura Chowk was taken during a meeting of the Delhi Religious Committee because the road must be widened as construction of the Saharanpur Highway is underway.

    Heavy security was deployed in city's Bhajanpura area on Sunday (July 2) morning as Public Works Department (PWD) demolished a Hanuman Temple and Dargah which were built illegally. It is reportedly said that the ongoing demolition action is being taken by the Public Works Department (Delhi PED Anti Encroachment Drive).

    According to the order of the PWD department, those religious places in Delhi which have been built illegally or those which have been encroached on by religious organisations are being removed.

    Speaking to reporters on the drive, Joy N Tirkey, DCP Northeast, said, "Demolition drive is underway peacefully at Bhajanpura Chowk. A decision was taken by the Religious Committee of Delhi to remove a Hanuman Temple and a Mazar to further widen the road for Saharanpur Highway. Both structures are removed peacefully."

    It should be noted that this is not the first time the national capital has witnessed the demolition of religious places. A few days ago, the illegal railing outside the Shani temple built in Mandawali area of East Delhi was broken, which was strongly opposed by the people.

    During this, people staged protests and shouted slogans fiercely. There was also a clash between the local people and the security personnel regarding this. In view of the huge number of people, along with the local police, many paramilitary forces were also deployed on the spot.

