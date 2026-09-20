An Indian woman living in Japan lost her iPhone 16 Pro for the fifth time but managed to recover it using Apple's Find My feature. Pragati shared her late-night search online, saying she has repeatedly found her phone in Japan.

An Indian woman living in Japan has caught the attention of social media after revealing that she once again recovered her iPhone 16 Pro after accidentally leaving it behind. Pragati said this was the fifth time she had lost her phone in Japan and managed to find it again. Sharing a video on Instagram, she documented her late-night search for the device and explained how Apple's Find My feature helped her track it down.

What made the incident particularly unusual was that Pragati said her phone had previously been recovered from a police station, a vegetable market and even trial rooms. Her experience has since sparked an online conversation about lost belongings and the likelihood of getting them back in different countries.

‘This Was The 5th Time’

Sharing the video on Instagram, Pragati wrote, "I lost my iPhone 16 Pro in Japan AGAIN. And yes… this was the 5th time. But somehow, I found it AGAIN! Honestly, I feel like this kind of thing is only possible in Japan. But I’m curious…is this only me!! How many times have you lost your phone and how many times did you get it back?"

Pragati explained that she often leaves her phone behind without realising it because she does not constantly check her device.

How Find My Helped Her Track The Phone

According to Pragati, she used another phone to check the location of her missing iPhone. At around midnight, the location showed that the device was approximately 600 metres away.

“People say that being addicted to your phone is a very bad thing, but for me, not being addicted to my phone is a very bad thing. Because I leave my phone behind anywhere, and then remember it after two or three hours. I checked the location on my other phone, and it shows 600 meters from here, and it's already 12:00 at night,” she said.

As she moved closer to the location, the distance shown on the app dropped to around 100 metres. Pragati hoped that nobody had moved the device and that it would still be where she had left it.

“Maybe someone saw it, left it as it was, and let it stay there, otherwise, people here hand phones into the police station too.”

She said Apple's Find My feature had played a crucial role in helping her recover the phone on several occasions.

‘Every Single Time I’ve Found My Phone’

Pragati said she had relied on Apple's Find My feature each time she managed to recover her missing device. On one or two occasions, her Apple Watch was also connected to the phone and helped her locate it.

“So guys, every single time I've found my phone, it’s only because of the Find My app. Once or twice it was connected to my Apple Watch, so I found it because of that,” she said.

She also recalled the places where her phone had been recovered during previous incidents.

“Because previously, my phone was found at a police station once, once at a vegetable market, and twice in trial rooms.”

Eventually, Pragati reached the location shown on the app and found her iPhone still there.

‘This Has Happened To Me 4 To 5 Times In Japan’

Reflecting on her repeated experiences, Pragati said she was surprised by how often she had managed to recover her phone after losing it in Japan.

“I don't know if this is possible in any other country or not, but I swear, this has happened to me 4 to 5 times in Japan,” she said.

Her experience has since attracted attention online, with social media users sharing their own observations about the safety of personal belongings in different countries.

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: "Even in Dubai it is very safe. "

Second user commented: "It is normal in Japan. Stealing is the biggest crime in Japan due to social boycott. "