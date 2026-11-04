A Korean tourist in Porto, Portugal, faced anti-Asian racist gestures from a family at a restaurant. After staff intervened, the group allegedly confronted her outside, demanding thatshe delete the footage. The viral video sparked widespread outrage online.

In a viral incident in Porto, Portugal, a Korean tourist was targeted by a group of Anti-Asian people, who allegedly mocked her Asian, ‘slanted eyes’ at a restaurant on Sunday, November 1.

In a video that was captured by the Korean tourist, it went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), wherein a group of people, apparently a family, including parents and two daughters, was seen laughing and making offensive slant-eye gestures towards the camera. The victim confronted them, but they continued to laugh and dismiss her protests on camera.

Eventually, the group was asked to leave the restaurant by an attentive female employee who stepped forward to corroborate the victim’s claims and forced the group to leave the premises after their behavior was exposed.

How Did the Korean Tourist React?

The Korean female tourist was travelling in Porto and headed to a restaurant, apparently for a quiet meal, when she was targeted with blatant discrimination. The family was sitting adjacent to her table and began calling out ‘Chino (Chinese), Coreano (Korean)’ while repeatedly stretching out the corners of their eyes sideways and upwards.

Outraged by their continuous mockery of Asian identities, the Korean woman took out her mobile phone to record the incident and was heard asking the group, “Do that Chinese and Korean racism again!". Instead of apologising, the group, who were speaking in Spanish, continued making the gestures on camera.

When the Korean tourist reported the matter to the waiter, the group reportedly attempted to dodge by falsely claiming that they were staring at her because her skin was nice. However, their behaviour was exposed when the female staffer caught the group making slant-eye gestures and immediately stepped in to defend the victim. The video was shared by the tourist on her official X (formerly Twitter).

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Following the staff member’s intervention, the tourist gave the middle finger while still recording, prompting an older man in the family to suddenly lose his temper and react aggressively.

The family was seen asking to leave the restaurant by a staff member and was escorted out of the establishment. The Korean traveller shared the video across social media platforms and South Korean news outlets.

The Family Cornered Korean Tourist Outside the Restaurant

The incident didn’t end at the restaurant, as it was reported that the family allegedly followed the victim outside to continue the confrontation. The family allegedly cornered the Korean tourist and aggressively demanded that she delete the video from her mobile phone, as it recorded the entire incident.

Reportedly, fearing that their reputation or identities could be exposed and face severe online backlash once the clip was published. She stood her ground and flatly refused to delete the footage, continuing to film their aggressive demands.

Recognising that the group was growing increasingly hostile and trying to corner her on the street, the tourist kept her camera rolling for safety until she was able to step away and reach a secure location.

However, it cannot be confirmed whether the family eventually faced legal action or police questioning following the incident. While local authorities in Porto have not issued an official statement regarding potential hate crime charges, the viral video sparked widespread public fury online