WATCH: Dramatic videos capture massive fires blazing through New York City; 3 children rescued

Two separate fires in South Williamsburg and Brownsville, New York City, left children hospitalized and firefighters injured, with one fire originating in a chocolate shop and the other involving questions about child safety.

Social media has been flooded with videos depicting separate fires raging through the residential neighborhoods of South Williamsburg and Brownsville in New York City, as reported by the New York Post. FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh disclosed that the fire in Brownsville ignited at approximately 11 am on the 11th floor of a 14-story building on Livonia Avenue. Firefighters promptly responded to the scene, where they made a harrowing discovery. Inside the building, they found three children aged 4, 5, and 8, alone and unconscious, necessitating the breaking down of the door to access them.

Simultaneously, another five-alarm fire erupted on Lee Avenue in Williamsburg, causing injuries to at least 10 firefighters who valiantly battled to control the blaze.

Authorities reported that the inferno seemingly originated in a chocolate shop and subsequently engulfed at least 9 neighboring retail stores, inflicting severe damage and sending billowing plumes of smoke into the sky.

New York City Council member Lincoln Restler shared a video capturing some of the devastation wrought by the fire. He expressed his sympathies, saying, "Tragic day in the heart of South Williamsburg. A 5-alarm fire has obliterated several cherished local businesses on Lee Ave. I spoke to three of the business owners, the property owner, and we are committed to doing everything in our power to assist each business and their employees in getting back on their feet."

Meanwhile, the hospitalized children are in stable but critical condition, while their 39-year-old father, Anthony Halliburton, faces three counts each of child abandonment and endangering the welfare of a child.

During a press conference, Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh shed light on the fact that the apartment lacked smoke alarms. She expressed that an investigation is underway to ascertain the reasons behind the children being home alone during the incident.

Additionally, Commissioner Kavanagh reassured the public that the 10 injured crew members are in stable condition, emphasizing that "everyone is going to be OK."

The fire was ultimately brought under control by 3:45 p.m. on Sunday, bringing an end to this devastating incident.