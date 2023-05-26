WATCH: Dramatic video shows passengers of Asiana Airlines plane terrified as man opens emergency door midair

An airline official informed that a man aged around 30s, who was seated at the emergency seat, opened the door when the aircraft was about 700 feet (213 meters) above the ground.

Passengers for an Asiana Airlines jet had a near-death experience as the emergency door of the aircraft opened as it was about to land in a South Korean city, on Friday afternoon. The video of the incident shows wind lashing at terrified passengers who were seen holding onto their seats' armrests.

An airline official informed that a man aged around 30s, who was seated in the emergency seat, opened the door when the aircraft was about 700 feet (213 meters) above the ground.

The aircraft was about two to three minutes from landing in Daegu, 240 kilometres south of Seoul.

The aircraft, reported to be an Airbus 321, had started its journey from Jeju island, off South Korea's southern coast with 194 people. The police have detained the passenger who allegedly opened the door.

An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the reason why the passenger opened the door. Local media outlets reported that eight passengers were shifted to a nearby hospital to receive treatment.