A televised debate on Armenia's Public Television descended into brawl between journalist Boris Murazi and political commentator Harutyun Mkrtchyan. The network aired the pre-recorded fight unedited, drawing criticism from media regulators on Sunday.

In what was an astonishing breach of broadcast decorum, a televised political debate on Armenia’s Public Television (1TV) descended into a physical brawl between journalist Boris Murazi and political commentator Harutyun Mkrtchyan on Sunday, November 15.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Boris and Harutyun were on opposite sides of a heated discussion on ‘The Agenda of the Consolidated Opposition’ before the two came to blows right on the studio floor during a pre-recorded episode of The Great Debate, hosted by Petros Ghazaryan.

Boris Murazi and Harutyun Mkrtchyan had to be separated by studio security staff and production crew members, who rushed onto the floor after the pair traded punches and kicks. Co-presenter Tatev Danielyan stepped in to rebuke both guests on air, calling the outburst a mark of disrespect, given the debate was being watched by viewers on TV.

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Why Did the Heated Debate Turn Violent?

Armenia’s Public Television (1TV) hosted a discussion called ‘The Agenda of the Consolidated Opposition,’ bringing together journalist Boris Murazi, a candidate on the opposition Armenia (Hayastan) Alliance’s electoral list, and political commentator Harutyun Mkrtchyan, a former member of the Republic (Hanrapetutyun) party.

The heated confrontation between Boris and Harutyun stemmed from a provocative press allegation raised by the latter linking the former to former Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, whom Boris Murazi frequently criticised in public. Calling the implication offensive and unacceptable, Murazi warned Harutyun to behave, calling him ‘ara’, a derogatory word in Armenian.

However, things turned ugly when the two began trading explicit insults at each other and their family members, which had to be drowned out by a censoring tone during the broadcast. Within seconds, Boris Murazi stepped away from his podium, walked across the studio floor, and punched Mkrtchyan, sparking a brief scuffle, which was live telecast on Armenia’s Public Television (1TV).

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The debate was recorded on November 13 and went live on air on November 15 without any edits to the physical altercation, despite media watchdogs pointing out that the state broadcaster had nearly 48 hours to trim or discard the footage.

Armenian TV channel 1TV faced severe backlash not just for broadcasting the brawl, but also for host Peros Ghazaryan's nonchalant dismissal of the incident on air, where he remarked that passions simply ran high and asked, "So what?"

Regulator Slams Editorial Decision

Following the Armenian TV channel 1TV’s live broadcast of a heated physical altercation between journalist Boris Murazi and political commentator Harutyun Mkrtchyan, Armenia’s Commission on Television and Radio (CTR) stepped in with a sharp official rebuke, condemning the state broadcaster for violating established media ethics and licensing norms.

"Overt violence and insults cannot be justified by the choice of guests invited to a debate, the intensity of the discussion, a misguided desire to boost viewership, or even a superficial display of impartiality," the commission stated, as quoted by Hetq.

The commission further stated that the broadcaster had professional methods at its disposal to counter provocations by debate participants and defuse tensions, prevent violence, and steer the discussion in a constructive direction, particularly because the programme was pre-recorded before going live.

Meanwhile, Vasak Darbinyan, chairman of the Council of the Public Broadcaster, defended the channel's editorial decision, arguing that airing the unedited footage allowed viewers to see how the guests actually behaved rather than presenting them in a sanitised version.

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