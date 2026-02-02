Donald Trump announced a 'Trade Deal' with India after speaking with PM Modi. He claimed the US will reduce its reciprocal tariff to 18% and that India agreed to stop buying Russian oil and 'BUY AMERICAN', though India has not confirmed the deal.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi "have agreed to a Trade Deal" between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%.

In a post on his social media handle Truth Social, Trump referred to his conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day. Trump said PM Modi was one of his greatest friends and a powerful and respected leader of his country. Trump also said PM Modi and he are two people that get things done.

He claimed that the Prime Minister had agreed to "stop buying Russian Oil", and to buy much more from the United States.

Indian Government Yet to Confirm

The Indian government has for far not made any announcement about the trade deal with the United States. Details from the Government of India were still awaited at the time of writing the report.

Details from Trump's Post

"It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine," Trump said in his post.

"He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela. This will help END THE WAR in Ukraine, which is taking place right now, with thousands of people dying each and every week! Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%," he added.

Trump claimed India will reduce tariffs and non-tariff Barriers against the United States.

"They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO. The Prime Minister also committed to "BUY AMERICAN," at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 BILLION DOLLARS of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products. Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that GET THINGS DONE, something that cannot be said for most. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump added.

US Ambassador Confirms Leaders' Talk

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor earlier said that President Trump had spoken with Prime Minister Modi on Monday,.

"President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED...," Sergio Gor said in a post on X.

PM Modi had spoken with President Trump in December last year and the two leaders had agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests. (ANI)