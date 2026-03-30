Washington's iconic cherry blossoms are in full bloom, attracting locals and tourists. The annual National Cherry Blossom Festival commemorates the 1912 gift of 3,000 trees from Tokyo to Washington DC, celebrating US-Japan friendship.

Washington's iconic cherry blossoms were seen in full bloom on Sunday (local time), attracting locals and tourists alike to witness the city's scenic beauty. Locals present in the area told ANI that the scenic beauty the blossoms rendered was beautiful. A local told ANI, "I love cherry blossom season...Everyone can enjoy the beauty of the cherry blossoms. Whenever I am walking on the street, and cherry blossom petals are falling, it seems like I am in an anime... It feels so cute and wholesome."

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The National Cherry Blossom Festival

The National Cherry Blossom Festival commemorates the 1912 gift of 3,000 cherry trees from Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo to the city of Washington, DC, and celebrates the enduring friendship between the people of the United States and Japan. Today's Festival now spans four weeks and welcomes more than 1.6 million people to enjoy diverse and creative programming promoting traditional and contemporary arts and culture, natural beauty, and community spirit. Events are primarily free and open to the public, according to the National Cherry Blossom Festival website.

The Key Figures of 1912

More than 3,000 trees arrived in Washington in 1912 after coordination between the governments of the two countries. Jokichi Takamine, a world-famous chemist and the founder of Sankyo Co, Ltd (today known as Daiichi Sankyo); David Fairchild of the US Department of Agriculture; Eliza Scidmore, first female board member of the National Geographic Society; and First Lady Helen Herron Taft led the group to coordinate the gift.

The First Planting Ceremony

In a simple ceremony on March 27, 1912, First Lady Helen Herron Taft and Viscountess Iwa Chinda, wife of the Japanese ambassador, planted the first two trees from Japan on the north bank of the Tidal Basin in West Potomac Park, the website says further.

A Tradition of First Ladies

Since First Lady Taft's involvement, the nation's First Ladies have been proponents of the Festival. Historically, many were involved in events through the National Conference of State Societies' Princess Program. First Lady Mamie Eisenhower crowned Queen Janet Bailey in 1953, and in 1976, Betty Ford invited the princesses to the White House. In 1965, Lady Bird Johnson accepted 3,800 Yoshino trees from the government of Japan and held a tree planting reenactment. All first ladies in recent years have served as Honorary Chair, with many participating as well. In 1999, First Lady Hillary Clinton took part in a tree planting ceremony. In 2001, First Lady Laura Bush greeted guests with remarks at the Opening Ceremony. First Lady Michelle Obama was involved in 2012, planting a cherry tree in West Potomac Park among dignitaries and guests. (ANI)