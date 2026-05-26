Nepali PM Balendra Shah met with EU ambassadors to discuss the national budget and bilateral cooperation. He assured diplomats of policy continuity, a focus on good governance, and commitment to strengthening ties in trade, investment, and tourism.

Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Tuesday held a joint meeting with non-resident ambassadors and mission heads of European Union (EU)-affiliated countries based in Kathmandu and New Delhi. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office as the government intensifies preparations for the upcoming national budget.

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"Diplomatic and bilateral cooperation issues were also discussed during the collective interaction with representatives of key donor nations," officials said. Tuesday's meeting marks a rare collective engagement between the Prime Minister and senior representatives of EU member states amid ongoing discussions on Nepal's economic priorities and international cooperation.

PM Assures Policy Continuity

In the meeting, Prime Minister Balendra Shah said that being a new government does not mean completely distancing itself from the past, stressing continuity in Nepal's policies and commitment to democratic values. As per the Prime Minister's Secretariat, Shah said Nepal would maintain a clear, stable, and predictable policy direction. "Being new does not mean being completely detached from the past. We are fully committed to protecting democratic values and ensuring political stability while maintaining a clear, stable, and predictable policy direction," the secretariat said.

Focus on Good Governance and Economic Growth

Prime Minister Balendra Shah also stated that his government remains committed to visibly improving the daily lives of Nepali citizens through good governance and inclusive economic growth. During the meeting, he said the recent election results in Nepal had delivered a clear and decisive public mandate for good governance and inclusive prosperity, while assuring diplomats that policy continuity would remain intact despite the formation of a new government.

The Prime Minister said the government aims to create new opportunities for citizens by benefiting from global markets, simplifying investment procedures, encouraging innovation, and promoting sustainable development.

Balanced Foreign Policy and International Cooperation

He further clarified that Nepal would continue pursuing a balanced and pragmatic foreign policy. "Our relations with neighbours, development partners, and friendly countries are guided by the principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality, and shared prosperity," he said.

Prime Minister Shah expressed gratitude to Nepal's development partners and friendly nations for their continued goodwill and support towards Nepal's development and prosperity. He also stressed Nepal's commitment to strengthening cooperation in trade, investment, green energy, climate action, tourism, and other major sectors.

Referring to ongoing global conflicts, the Prime Minister said civilians continue to bear the greatest suffering during wars and crises, emphasising that dialogue, diplomacy, and international law should be prioritised over military confrontation to maintain peace.

EU Diplomats Pledge Cooperation

During the interaction, ambassadors from the European Union and other diplomatic missions praised Nepal for conducting peaceful elections and congratulated Prime Minister Balendra Shah on leading the new government with a mandate for good governance, economic development, and prosperity.

The diplomats also expressed readiness to cooperate and invest in Nepal across various sectors to support economic growth and national development. (ANI)