Foreign affairs expert Waiel Awwad calls the US waiving sanctions on Russia a 'big relief' for India, citing benefits like a stable rupee and lower oil prices, but advises New Delhi to maintain autonomy in its ties with Moscow.

Sanction waiver a 'big relief' for India, says expert

Foreign affairs expert Waiel Awwad termed the waiving of sanctions under the Lindsey O. Graham Act as a “big relief” for India, while noting that the move comes as US President Trump is set to face the November midterm elections. Speaking to ANI, Awwad suggested that despite the relief, New Delhi should put consideration into maintaining autonomy in decisions regarding India-Russia ties. He said, "While this move is very important and significant for India, I still believe that the Indian government has to take serious consideration of its autonomous decisions regarding the purchase of oil from Russia and also about the strategic relation between Russia and India. However, I would say it's a big relief. Indian rupees will be—at least the depreciation of the Indian rupee will stop. Inflation will reduce, oil prices will reduce, and that is a big relief for India."

Waiver linked to Trump's 'America First' policy

Awwad said that the move came as part of Trump’s “America first” approach, in order to gain popularity ahead of the midterm polls. He said that the US-Russia diesel deal, particularly, had surprised Ukraine and the European Union. He said, "The President of the United States is trying to send a message to the world that he is talking of 'America First' because the prices in the United States have been rising. And that is—he is facing the midterm elections, and many of the analysts believe that he is going to lose the election. And that's why he's trying to gain popularity again by waiving (sanctions) on Russian oil. And that's what he signed. Even the Russian deal was a surprise for the European Union and for Zelenskyy, the president of Ukraine."

Trump pauses Graham Act citing 'national interest'

US President Donald Trump waived several sanctions related to Russian fuel sales that were to take effect under the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, a month after signing the Bill. The law, which has now been paused, would have imposed tariffs of up to 100 per cent on goods brought into the US from the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or gas, which include India and China. The move came amid a diesel deal with Russia in the backdrop of soaring diesel prices in the United States ahead of the November midterm elections.

Trump invoked Section 115 of the Graham Act, which authorises the President to waive the application of any sanctions provision with respect to a foreign person, any restriction with respect to a person, and any duty under the law. He cited “national interest” as the reason behind the waiver, in a statement issued by the White House. Trump had earlier announced a diesel deal with Russia, under which he said Moscow would immediately supply more than 3,00,000 tonnes of diesel fuel, followed by another 5,00,000 tonnes during November and 1 million tonnes immediately thereafter. (ANI)