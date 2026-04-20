Indian Vice President CP Radhakrishnan visited key religious sites in Colombo, underlining the deep-rooted cultural and civilisational ties between India and Sri Lanka. He was welcomed by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday visited key religious sites in Colombo during his ongoing visit to Sri Lanka, underlining the deep-rooted cultural and civilisational ties between the two countries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

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VP Visits Religious Sites, Highlights Shared Heritage

"Connected by shared heritage! VP India paid respects at the Kathiresan Temple and Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo today during his ongoing visit to Sri Lanka. Vice President offered prayers seeking blessings for the shared prosperity of India and Sri Lanka," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

He further highlighted the historical and spiritual linkages between the two nations, recalling a recent cultural exchange. "He also recalled, with reverence, the public exposition of Lord Buddha's sacred relics from Devnimori in Gujarat at the Gangaramaya Temple earlier this year, underscoring the enduring civilizational bonds between India and Sri Lanka," the MEA spokesperson added.

Connected by shared heritage! @VPIndia paid respects at the Kathiresan Temple and Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo today during his ongoing visit to Sri Lanka. Vice President offered prayers seeking blessings for the shared prosperity of India and Sri Lanka. He also recalled,… pic.twitter.com/t0Lz2TG7An — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 19, 2026

In separate posts, Jaiswal noted that the Vice President offered prayers at both temples during the visit and was accorded a traditional welcome at the Kathiresan Temple.

Sri Lankan President Welcomes Indian VP

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also welcomed the Vice President, expressing optimism about strengthening bilateral ties. "Welcomed Indian Vice-President @CPR_VP to Sri Lanka as he begins a two-day official visit. Looking forward to strengthening ties through key discussions," Dissanayake said in a post on X.

Welcomed Indian Vice-President @CPR_VP to Sri Lanka today as he begins a two-day official visit. Looking forward to strengthening ties through key discussions. pic.twitter.com/kNrlmqGQy8 — Anura Kumara Dissanayake (@anuradisanayake) April 19, 2026

Development Projects and Strategic Outlook

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had said during a special briefing that the Vice President concluded his engagements by visiting and praying at the Kathiresan Temple and the Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo.

"The Vice President concluded the day's engagements by visiting and praying at the Kathiresan Temple and the Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo," Misri said.

He added that Radhakrishnan is scheduled to visit Nuwara Eliya, where he will interact with beneficiaries of the Indian Housing Project and visit sites constructed by India.

Misri also highlighted key development initiatives announced during the visit, including the resumption of train services on the restored northern railway line and the installation of three Bailey bridges in areas impacted by Cyclone Dithwa.

He further noted the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding focused on reconstruction and development in Sri Lanka's Eastern Province, including projects related to healthcare, women's empowerment, and agriculture.

Reiterating India's strategic outlook, Misri said Sri Lanka remains a key partner in India's 'SAGAR' vision and 'Neighbourhood First' policy, adding that the Vice President's visit -- the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Vice President to Sri Lanka -- is expected to further strengthen ties between the two nations. (ANI)