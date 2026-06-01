India and Myanmar agreed to maintain close engagement on critical minerals and rare earths. Discussions between PM Modi and President U Min Aung Hlaing also covered defence collaboration, border security, trade and investment.

Cooperation on Critical Minerals and Rare Earths

India and Myanmar on Monday agreed to maintain close engagement on matters related to critical minerals and rare earths, with both countries aiming to take bilateral cooperation forward in these strategic sectors.

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Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a special briefing on the visit of Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing to India, said that the issues related to critical minerals and rare earths were discussed between the two sides during the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Myanmar President. "Issues related to critical minerals and rare earths did come up during the discussion today. This has been a subject of bilateral discussion for some time. Today as well, there was an understanding that the two governments will continue to stay in touch on these issues and take forward cooperation in these areas," Misri said.

Focus on Defence and Border Security

On defence collaboration, the Foreign Secretary highlighted that India's partnership with Myanmar has largely focused on training, capacity building, and institution strengthening, noting that the training of the troops of Myanmar is dedicated to UN Peacekeeping. "This has been a focus for several years now, and mostly the defence cooperation with Myanmar focuses on training, capacity building, and institution building. A very important part of the training is in the context of UN Peacekeeping," Misri said.

He further noted that India emphasises the importance of border and security-related issues due to the long border it shares with the country. "We share a 1,643 km long border, and there are important border and security-related interests in the context of that border," he added.

Deepening India-Myanmar Partnership

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging discussions with President U Min Aung Hlaing, aimed at further deepening India-Myanmar ties at the Hyderabad House in the national capital.

Anchored in historical and people-to-people connections, both leaders agreed to advance cooperation for peace, progress, and prosperity, including collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity, development partnership, capacity building, security, and border management, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a post on X. "PM Narendra Modi held wide-ranging discussions with President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on further deepening India-Myanmar bilateral ties. Anchored in the enduring historical and people-to-people relationship, both sides agreed to advance India-Myanmar partnership for peace, progress and prosperity and to further collaborate in areas of trade, investment, connectivity, development partnership, capacity building, security and border management," the post read.

The MEA noted that PM Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to being Myanmar's trusted neighbour, a reliable partner, and a steadfast first responder during crises, in line with India's Neighbourhood First, Act East, and MAHASAGAR policies. "PM conveyed that India remains Myanmar's trusted neighbour, a reliable partner and steadfast first responder in times of crisis, in line with India's Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR policies," the post added.

PM Modi also expressed India's readiness to support peace and dialogue in Myanmar, including sharing experiences on federal governance and economic growth, MEA stated.

Misri further noted that the Myanmar President also extended an invitation to PM Modi to visit the Southeast Asian nation. Aung Hlaing is currently on a four-day visit to India from May 30 to June 2 at the invitation of PM Modi. (ANI)