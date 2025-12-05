Russian President Vladimir Putin received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During his two-day visit, he will hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi and attend a business forum before departing.

Putin Receives Ceremonial Welcome

Russian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he received a ceremonial welcome and the tri-services guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The ceremonial welcome was accorded at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, following which, Putin inspected the Guard of Honour. The Russian, Indian national anthems were played to welcome Putin. The Russian President is on a two-day State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi LG VK Saxena, CDS General Anil Chauhan and other dignitaries were present at the ceremony. President Droupadi Murmu and Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced each other to the dignitaries from each other's country. Among the Russian dignitaries included Russian defence minister Andrey Belousov and Kremlin aide Dmitry Peskov.

Modi, Putin Set for Bilateral Talks

Four years after their last in-person interaction on Indian soil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to share the stage once again in the national capital oday for bilateral talks.

PM Modi's Personal Welcome

Since their last meeting here in December 2021, Putin arrived in the national capital on Thursday and PM Modi broke with protocol to geet him on the tarmac. Following his arrival at the Palam Airport, PM Modi welcomed Putin with a hug.

Modi, in a post on X, stated that the "friendship" between the two leaders is a "time-tested one" and he was delighted to welcome Putin back to India after four years. Both leaders shared the same car ride to Lok Kalyan Marg residence of the Prime Minister Modi where Putin was gifted a copy of the sacred Bhagwad Gita. "Delighted to welcome my friend, President Putin to India. Looking forward to our interactions later this evening and tomorrow. India-Russia friendship is a time tested one that has greatly benefitted our people," the Prime Minister stated in his post.

Agenda for State Visit

During his visit, the Russian President will also hold the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit with PM Modi. Putin will also attend a India-Russia business forum and launch the RT channel in India before participating in a banquet thrown by President Murmu in his honour. He is scheduled to depart the country late this evening.