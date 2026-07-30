EAM S Jaishankar extended Independence Day greetings to Vanuatu, reaffirming India's deepening partnership. The collaboration includes a Centre of Excellence in IT and healthcare aid, highlighting India's 'Act East' policy in the Pacific.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday extended greetings to Vanuatu Foreign Minister Marc Ati, the government and people of Vanuatu on the country's Independence Day, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Pacific island nation. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Greetings to FM Marc Ati, the Government and the people of Vanuatu on their Independence Day." https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/2082655084853469492

He added, "Committed to our deepening our partnership." Attached to the post was one highlight of India-Vanuatu relations in terms of the Centre of Excellence in IT in the country established with India's support, stating, "The Centre of Excellence in IT in Vanuatu, a flagship institution established with India's support to strengthen digital skills and build local capacity among youth, has been operational for the past two years (2024-26)."

Vanuatu Independence Day is celebrated annually on July 30th to mark the nation's freedom from joint British and French colonial rule in 1980.

India's Diplomatic Mission to Pacific Islands

Earlier in April, Margherita visited the India-supported Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (CeIT), where he announced additional IT hardware and software support to bolster local digital skills. In a significant expansion of India's 'Act East' policy, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, concluded a four-day diplomatic mission to the Pacific Island nations of Vanuatu and Tuvalu.

The visit, spanning April 22 to 25, 2026, reinforced India's role as a 'trusted development partner' in the region, delivering tangible support ranging from sea ambulances to advanced IT infrastructure. According to the MEA, arriving in Port Vila on April 22, the Minister's visit focused on the pillars of digital empowerment and healthcare. A landmark announcement included sponsorship for 10 patients from Vanuatu to receive specialised medical treatment in India under the 'Heal in India' initiative.

Strengthening India-Vanuatu Partnership

In a meeting with Prime Minister Jotham Napat, the Minister reaffirmed the bond between the two nations, focusing on climate resilience and economic engagement. This visit marked a continuation of the momentum generated by the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC). By addressing the critical needs of "SIDS" (Small Island Developing States)--specifically climate change, healthcare, and capacity building--India is positioning itself as a reliable alternative for developmental cooperation in the Pacific. (ANI)