Viral video: British PM Keir Starmer's latest gaffe, calls for return of 'sausages' from Gaza (WATCH)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer accidentally called for the return of 'sausages' instead of 'hostages' during a speech about the Israel-Hamas conflict, sparking amusement and criticism online.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday met with an embarrassing moment when he called for the return of ‘sausages’ in a slip of the tongue while referring to the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas captivity in Gaza. While addressing the Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool, the UK Prime Minister quickly corrected his error, replacing 'sausages' with 'hostages'. A video of Starmer making the 'sausages' blunder circulated on social media.

"I call again for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the return of the sausages - the hostages - and a recommitment to the two-state solution: recognised Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel," Starmer added as he made a typo.

The error occurred as Starmer highlighted the rising tensions in the Middle East during the previous week. He mentioned the escalating conflict between Israel and the Iran-backed militant organisation Hezbollah and appealed for caution.

"I once again urge calm and de-escalation along the border between Lebanon and Israel. I once again urge all sides to take a step back from the edge. I call on all parties to take a step back from the brink," he added.

In July, Starmer became the Prime Minister as his Labour Party secured a landslide victory after 14 years of Conservative rule. In 2020, he took over from Jeremy Corbyn, who was repeatedly accused of antisemitism.

The Starmer government has repeatedly urged a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, speeding up humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza and the release of hostages by Hamas during its assault on October 7, 2023.

