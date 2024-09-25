Pakistani Maulana Tariq Masood is on the run, faces blasphemy allegations after controversial remarks

Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Masood, known for advocating the death penalty for blasphemy, is now facing accusations himself after a video of his controversial statements about the Prophet Muhammad and the Quran went viral, leading to public outrage and demands for his arrest.

In a dramatic turn of events, renowned Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Masood, once a vocal advocate for the death penalty for blasphemy, now finds himself at the centre of a blasphemy scandal. The Maulana, whose fiery lectures once called for the instant killing of anybody who insulted the Prophet Muhammad or the Quran, is now on the run, terrified for his life as enraged mobs demand retaliation for his own alleged blasphemous utterances.

A video of Maulana Masood expressing provocative statements against the Prophet Muhammad went viral on social media, sparking the uproar. In the video, the Maulana questioned the Prophet's literacy, asking, “Why are you following Nabi (Muhammad) when he did not know how to read and write?” His views sparked even more uproar when he remarked on the Quran's composition, alleging, “The one (Muhammad) who is presenting the Quran did not even write a single word and called others to write for him, which led to grammatical mistakes.”

“No corrections were done because Mohammad did not know there were grammatical errors, which continue till today,” the Maulana said highlighting grammatical errors in the Quran.

Due to Pakistan's severe blasphemy laws, which include a death sentence, Maulana Masood has faced a tremendous reaction after making these remarks. Many have accused him of blasphemy. The professor had always advocated for killings without judicial proceedings, taking a tough stand against blasphemy and preaching that any disrespect to the Prophet or the Quran should be dealt with immediately.

Despite his attempts at damage control, Maulana Masood’s situation remains hazardous. Growing unrest has been witnessed in Pakistan's streets, as enraged mobs are demanding that he be held responsible for his actions by the exact laws that he previously supported. He keeps making video statements while hiding, fervently trying to explain his remarks and defuse the issue.

