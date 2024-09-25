Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistani Maulana Tariq Masood is on the run, faces blasphemy allegations after controversial remarks

    Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Masood, known for advocating the death penalty for blasphemy, is now facing accusations himself after a video of his controversial statements about the Prophet Muhammad and the Quran went viral, leading to public outrage and demands for his arrest.

    Pakistani Maulana Tariq Masood is on the run, faces blasphemy allegations after controversial remarks gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 10:17 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

    In a dramatic turn of events, renowned Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Masood, once a vocal advocate for the death penalty for blasphemy, now finds himself at the centre of a blasphemy scandal. The Maulana, whose fiery lectures once called for the instant killing of anybody who insulted the Prophet Muhammad or the Quran, is now on the run, terrified for his life as enraged mobs demand retaliation for his own alleged blasphemous utterances.

    A video of Maulana Masood expressing provocative statements against the Prophet Muhammad went viral on social media, sparking the uproar. In the video, the Maulana questioned the Prophet's literacy, asking,  “Why are you following Nabi (Muhammad) when he did not know how to read and write?” His views sparked even more uproar when he remarked on the Quran's composition, alleging, “The one (Muhammad) who is presenting the Quran did not even write a single word and called others to write for him, which led to grammatical mistakes.”

    “No corrections were done because Mohammad did not know there were grammatical errors, which continue till today,” the Maulana said highlighting grammatical errors in the Quran.

    Due to Pakistan's severe blasphemy laws, which include a death sentence, Maulana Masood has faced a tremendous reaction after making these remarks. Many have accused him of blasphemy. The professor had always advocated for killings without judicial proceedings, taking a tough stand against blasphemy and preaching that any disrespect to the Prophet or the Quran should be dealt with immediately.

    Despite his attempts at damage control, Maulana Masood’s situation remains hazardous. Growing unrest has been witnessed in Pakistan's streets, as enraged mobs are demanding that he be held responsible for his actions by the exact laws that he previously supported. He keeps making video statements while hiding, fervently trying to explain his remarks and defuse the issue.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gunshots fired at Kamala Harris' campaign office in Arizona; probe underway anr

    Gunshots fired at Kamala Harris’ campaign office in Arizona; probe underway

    ELIMINATED Israel claims senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Beirut airstrike (WATCH) snt

    ELIMINATED! Israel claims senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Beirut airstrike (WATCH)

    Do not open Hezbollah warns of dangerous Israeli leaflets with barcodes as conflict intensifies in Lebanon snt

    'Do not open': Hezbollah warns of dangerous Israeli leaflets with barcodes as conflict intensifies in Lebanon

    50 children among 558 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon; IDF vows to intensify operations against Hezbollah snt

    50 children among 558 killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon; IDF begins new wave of attacks on Hezbollah sites

    Dr. Harini Amarasuriya sworn in as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka anr

    Dr. Harini Amarasuriya sworn in as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru murder Probe reveals Mahalakshmi colleague chops her over love affair flees to West Bengal vkp

    Bengaluru murder: Probe reveals Mahalakshmi's colleague chops her over love affair, flees to West Bengal

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-112 September 25 2024: first prize Rs 1 crore winner list, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-112 September 25 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

    Tirupati Laddu Row: Pawan Kalyan appreciates Tamil star Karthi's apology; Suriya reacts RBA

    Tirupati's Laddu Row: Pawan Kalyan appreciates Tamil star Karthi's apology; Suriya reacts

    JS Sidharthan death case: KVASU reinstates suspended former dean and warden; no action on judicial report anr

    JS Sidharthan death case: KVASU reinstates suspended former dean and warden; no action on judicial report

    Nita Ambani reveals if not Mukesh Ambani, she would date THIS powerful man RKK

    Nita Ambani reveals if not Mukesh Ambani, she would date THIS powerful man

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon