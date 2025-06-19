A Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, according to a report by The Times of Israel. The strike targeted Yassin Izz a-Din, commander of Hezbollah rocket artillery unit in Litani River sector in Barish town.

A Hezbollah commander was killed in an Israeli drone strike last night in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. The target of the strike in the town of Barish was Yassin Izz a-Din, commander of Hezbollah’s rocket artillery unit in the Litani River sector, according to the military.

According to a report by The Times of Israel, the IDF says he advanced numerous rocket attacks on northern Israel during the war, and was involved in “attempts to restore Hezbollah’s artillery forces.”

The IDF adds that his actions “constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Iran-Israel conflict: Top officials ELIMINATED

Iranian state media officially confirmed that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' intelligence chief, Brigadier General Mohammad Kazemi and his deputy, Hassan Mohaqiq, were killed in an Israeli strike, The Times of Israel reported. The Times of Israel, while quoting state media, also said that a third IRGC intelligence officer, Mohsen Bagheri, was also killed in the strike in Tehran.

Abu al-Fadl Nikouei, his deputy was also killed, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed.

"The IDF eliminated 4 senior Iranian intelligence officials, including the Head of the IRGC’s Intelligence Organization. Yesterday, IAF fighter jets guided by precise IDF intelligence struck a structure in Tehran housing top Iranian intelligence officials. The 4 officials are:

Mohammad Kazemi, Head of IRGC Intelligence Organization, Mohammad Hassan Mohaqiq, his deputy, Mohsen Bakri, Head of Quds Force Intelligence, Abu al-Fadl Nikouei, his deputy" the IDF wrote on X.

“These officials played a central role in Iran’s strategic planning and terrorist operations against Israel, the West, and regional countries. This strike follows the elimination of Iran’s Armed Forces’ Intelligence Chief last Friday—delivering a major blow to Iran’s terror network,” it added.