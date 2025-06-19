Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump's call for an "unconditional surrender," warning of dire consequences if the United States intervenes militarily in Israel's escalating war with Iran.

"Intelligent people who know Iran, the nation and the history of Iran, will never speak to this nation in the language of threats, because the Iranian nation cannot be surrendered," Ayatollah Khamenei said in a televised address.

“The Americans should know that any US military intervention will undoubtedly be accompanied by irreparable damage.”

As reported by The New York Times, his statement came shortly after President Trump raised the possibility of assassinating Khamenei, though he clarified he would not pursue that action “at least for now.”

Nobody knows what I'm going to do: Trump on striking Iran

Trump said the US might still consider joining the Israeli military offensive against Iran, stating, “Nobody knows what I'm going to do.”

Despite heightened tensions, both US and Iranian officials issued mixed signals regarding diplomatic engagement. Trump claimed that Iran had reached out for potential talks and reiterated that "nothing's too late" for a nuclear agreement.

However, Iran's UN mission rebuffed the possibility, saying, "No Iranian official has ever asked to grovel at the gates of the White House." The statement further added, “Iran does NOT negotiate under duress, shall NOT accept peace under duress, and certainly NOT with a has-been warmonger clinging to relevance.”

Still, a senior Iranian Foreign Ministry official, speaking anonymously, told The New York Times that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi would be open to US-brokered ceasefire talks with Israel. Meanwhile, three Iranian government and commercial aircraft were tracked landing in Oman--a country known to mediate between Washington and Tehran--though the passengers remain unidentified.

In parallel, Israel's military campaign against Iran has intensified. According to The New York Times, Israeli airstrikes have killed multiple senior Iranian military figures and nuclear scientists while targeting missile launch sites and nuclear infrastructure across Iran. Israeli forces reportedly hit over 50 targets in Tehran alone, including a centrifuge facility and enrichment component workshops.

Responding to Israeli attacks, Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles and drones at Israel. While most were intercepted, the back-and-forth has left citizens on both sides bracing for further escalation. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the resilience of Israelis and thanked Trump for his continued support, stating, “We talk continuously, including last night. We had a very warm conversation.”

As tensions soar, the US Embassy in Jerusalem has begun facilitating the evacuation of American citizens from Israel. Despite growing risks, many Israelis expressed support for their government's military response, citing a unified goal of neutralising Iran's nuclear threat.