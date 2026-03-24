Seven abducted rural dogs in northeastern China were discovered walking 17 kilometers along a highway after reportedly escaping from suspected dog meat dealers. A viral video captured their journey, led by Corgi, as they traveled in a pack back towards their hometown. A local rescue organization intervened, and all seven dogs were safely returned.

Seven abducted rural dogs were discovered travelling together along a main highway in northeastern China after fleeing suspected dog meat dealers. They embarked on a 17-kilometer trip back to their hometown, as captured in a moving video that has gone popular on social media.

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Lu, a Chinese citizen, captured video of a pack of dogs marching in formation along a roadway in Changchun, Jilin province, on March 16, according to the South China Morning Post. Lu first saw them on the highway, which was around 17 km from their village.

The footage showed the dogs approaching slowly, with some keeping close to an injured German shepherd. A Corgi looked to lead the group, often turning back to check on the others. Lu told the Chinese publication Dahe Daily: "They resemble a band of little brothers in distress, moving in unison - nothing like stray dogs."

According to Lu, he attempted several times to direct the dogs away from traffic and into safety, but they would not respond. After posting a video of the dogs on China's social networking platform Douyin, he urged local authorities to intervene.

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Volunteers from a local rescue organization, the Bitter Coffee Stray Dog Base, eventually recognised the dogs as being from the same town, where they were known to wander freely and build tight ties over time. Following the complaints, the organization organised a rescue mission, sent volunteers, and employed a drone to find the dogs and safely escort them back home.

According to the South China Morning Post, one of the volunteers said that the animals were stolen by persons associated with a dog meat industry and might have escaped while being transported. However, no one has independently confirmed how the dogs ended up on the roadway.

On March 19, a volunteer notified Jimu News that all seven dogs were safely returned and were reunited with their owners. One of the owners expressed relief that his missing German shepherd and Golden Retriever had been returned, noting that they were fortunate to have avoided such a destiny. Another owner described her Corgi as exceptionally clever and known for finding its way home.