A tourist drove a Gujarat-registered Toyota Fortuner onto Goa's Vagator Beach, causing it to get stuck in the sand and submerged by the rising tide. The vehicle had to be pulled out with a crane, and a video of the incident went viral, prompting widespread criticism. Anjuna Police have since registered case against the driver for reckless driving.

A case has been filed after a person drove an SUV into the sea in Goa, where it became stuck in the sand and had to be hauled out with the aid of a crane. This event is simply another example of irresponsible driving and aggressive conduct by visitors in the coastal state. Footage of the Toyota Fortuner trapped on the beach was extensively posted on social media, prompting criticism from many viewers.

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According to The Goan, the driver drove a Gujarat-registered car onto Goa's Vagator Beach. The car became trapped in the sand. As the tide rose, water entered the car. Heavy gear had to be used to bring the Fortuner out of the sea. Images uploaded online show a JCB crane employed in the rescue. The footage also shows individuals unlocking the SUV's doors, only to discover water rushing out.

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Social Media Reactions

The video has since gone viral, drawing reactions from social media users. "Why aren't these guys punished yet?" a comment read.

"It’s a Fortuner, not a ferry. Money can buy the SUV… not the IQ," another individual said in the comment section. "What about penalty and fine?" another comment read.

Case Registered

Police stated the automobile was driven recklessly and carelessly on the beach and into the sea. The motorist risked human life and breached safety standards by driving on the beach, which is clearly banned. Anjuna Police filed an offence under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as applicable provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules and the Motor Vehicles Act.