India's EAM reviewed bilateral ties during a stopover in Frankfurt, Germany. He was received by Ambassador Ajit V Gupte and briefed on India-Germany relations while transiting to the EU Foreign Ministers' meeting in Cyprus.

In a significant diplomatic stopover, India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) was warmly received by India's Ambassador to Germany, Ajit V Gupte, at Frankfurt Airport on Wednesday. The meeting, which took place as the EAM transited through Germany on his way to Cyprus for the European Union Foreign Ministers' (EU FM) meeting, served as a vital platform for reviewing the trajectory of bilateral relations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Reviewing India-Germany Strategic Partnership

During the brief but productive interaction, in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Germany stated that Ambassador Gupte provided the EAM with a comprehensive briefing on the current state of India-Germany relations.

Hon’ble EAM was received by Amb @AjitVGupte at Frankfurt Airport, enroute to Cyprus for the EU FM meeting. Ambassador briefed EAM on India-Germany relations and sought EAM’s guidance to further strengthen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership. #IndiaGermany75 pic.twitter.com/bWFV37O7mp — India in Germany (@eoiberlin) May 27, 2026

This diplomatic engagement gains added significance as India and Germany celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations. The meeting underscored the commitment of both nations to elevate their ties to a new level, fostering a resilient and forward-looking partnership in an evolving global landscape. As the EAM continues his journey to the EU FM meeting, the brief exchange in Frankfurt reaffirmed the proactive and robust nature of India's diplomatic outreach in Europe.

EAM to Join EU Foreign Ministers in Cyprus

Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas will travel to Cyprus on May 27-28 to chair the traditional 'Gymnich' informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers. The meeting will be hosted by Cyprus in the city of Limassol. The Foreign Ministers of India, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine have been invited to participate in specific discussions. (ANI)