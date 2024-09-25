Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral photo: Is Elon Musk dating Italy PM Giorgia Meloni? Here's what Tesla CEO said

    Elon Musk praised Giorgia Meloni at an awards ceremony, sparking internet speculation about the two. While Musk clarified they are not dating, the internet continues to buzz about their interaction.

    Viral photo: Is Elon Musk dating Italy PM Giorgia Meloni? Here's what Tesla CEO said gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2024, 2:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 25, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

    The internet has labelled Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a “perfect couple” after the former praised her at an awards ceremony in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. Netizens flooded the internet with comments like "I am totally shipping these two" after seeing the two together at the event. "Perfect" and "I can support that type of global power couple now." Some people also added, “That's Amore (That's love).”

    During the presentation of Meloni with the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award, Musk expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to honor "someone who is even more beautiful on the inside than she was on the outside."

    Also Read | Saudi Arabia leaves Pakistan red faced over warning to 'stop sending beggars' under Umrah visas

    Musk complimented Meloni as well, describing her as "authentic, honest, and truthful" during an award event in New York on Tuesday. "Giorgia Meloni is someone I admire, who has done an incredible job as the Prime Minister of Italy," he stated.

    She also took to her official X account and thanked Musk for his remarks.

    A Tesla fan club then posted a picture of Musk and Meloni and wrote, "Do you think they'll date?." The 53-year-old billionaire responded saying that they are "not dating".

    Meloni received the award "for her strong support of the EU and becoming the first female prime minister of Italy," according to a media package distributed by the Atlantic Council. 

    She was in New York for the annual high-level United Nations General Assembly gathering alongside leaders from over 190 other countries.

    Also Read | Viral video: British PM Keir Starmer's latest gaffe, calls for return of 'sausages' from Gaza (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saudi Arabia leaves Pakistan red faced over warning to 'stop sending beggars' under Umrah visas gcw

    Saudi Arabia leaves Pakistan red faced over warning to 'stop sending beggars' under Umrah visas

    Hezbollah claims 'Qader 1' missile strike on Mossad HQ in Tel Aviv in response to Lebanon device explosions snt

    Hezbollah claims 'Qader 1' missile strike on Mossad HQ in Tel Aviv in response to Lebanon device explosions

    Viral video: British PM Keir Starmer's latest gaffe, calls for return of 'sausages' from Gaza (WATCH) gcw

    Viral video: British PM Keir Starmer's latest gaffe, calls for return of 'sausages' from Gaza (WATCH)

    Pakistani Maulana Tariq Masood is on the run, faces blasphemy allegations after controversial remarks gcw

    Pakistani Maulana Tariq Masood is on the run, faces blasphemy allegations after controversial remarks

    Gunshots fired at Kamala Harris' campaign office in Arizona; probe underway anr

    Gunshots fired at Kamala Harris’ campaign office in Arizona; probe underway

    Recent Stories

    Inside Amitabh Bachchan's fitness and workout routine at 81 RBA

    Inside Amitabh Bachchan's fitness and workout routine at 81

    From Master Blaster to Record Breakers: 3 Indian players who surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in first-class cricket AJR

    From Master Blaster to Record Breakers: 3 Indian players who surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in first-class cricket

    IND vs BAN Chennai Test: 6 records that were broken RKK

    IND vs BAN Chennai Test: 6 records that were broken

    IND vs BAN Chennai Test: 6 records that were broken RKK

    IND vs BAN Chennai Test: 6 records that were broken

    Benefits of Daily Body Lotion Application anr

    Skin hydration to softness: Know benefits of using body lotion daily

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon