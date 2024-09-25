Viral photo: Is Elon Musk dating Italy PM Giorgia Meloni? Here's what Tesla CEO said

Elon Musk praised Giorgia Meloni at an awards ceremony, sparking internet speculation about the two. While Musk clarified they are not dating, the internet continues to buzz about their interaction.

The internet has labelled Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as a “perfect couple” after the former praised her at an awards ceremony in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. Netizens flooded the internet with comments like "I am totally shipping these two" after seeing the two together at the event. "Perfect" and "I can support that type of global power couple now." Some people also added, “That's Amore (That's love).”

During the presentation of Meloni with the Atlantic Council Global Citizen Award, Musk expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to honor "someone who is even more beautiful on the inside than she was on the outside."

Musk complimented Meloni as well, describing her as "authentic, honest, and truthful" during an award event in New York on Tuesday. "Giorgia Meloni is someone I admire, who has done an incredible job as the Prime Minister of Italy," he stated.

She also took to her official X account and thanked Musk for his remarks.

A Tesla fan club then posted a picture of Musk and Meloni and wrote, "Do you think they'll date?." The 53-year-old billionaire responded saying that they are "not dating".

Meloni received the award "for her strong support of the EU and becoming the first female prime minister of Italy," according to a media package distributed by the Atlantic Council.

She was in New York for the annual high-level United Nations General Assembly gathering alongside leaders from over 190 other countries.

