Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Berlin for India-Germany Foreign Office consultations. The visit follows German Chancellor Fredrich Merz's India trip in Jan 2026, reflecting continued high-level exchanges between the two nations.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Tuesday arrived at Berlin for India-Germany Foreign Office consultations.

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The visit comes after German Chancellor Fredrich Merz visited India in January 2026. In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Berlin said, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrives in Berlin for India-Germany Foreign Office consultations. The visit follows Chancellor H.E. Fredrich Merz's successful visit to India in January 2026 and reflects continued regular high-level exchanges between India and Berlin." https://x.com/eoiberlin/status/2043808805096435958?s=20

India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations

In Berlin, the Foreign Secretary will co-chair the India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations alongside Geza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary of the German Foreign Office. The discussions would cover diverse domains of bilateral co-operation including trade and investments, defence and security, technology, green energy, development co-operation, education and people-to-people ties as well as global and regional matters of mutual interest.

The Foreign Secretary is also expected to meet other dignitaries and senior government officials in both places.

India-France Foreign Office Consultations

Earlier on Monday, Misri co-chaired the India-France Foreign Office Consultations with Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Martin Briens. In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri co-chaired the India-France Foreign Office Consultations with Secretary General of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs Martin Briens, holding discussions on a wide range of issues including civil nuclear energy, defence & space, cyber & digital cooperation, AI & innovation and people-to-people & cultural ties, along with global and regional developments." https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2043708181092905433?s=20

Misri also called on French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot. In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot. Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, ongoing global challenges including the situation in the Middle East." https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2043677670500901169?s=20

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri embarked a visit to Paris and Berlin from 12-14 April 2026. (ANI)